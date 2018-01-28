search on deccanchronicle.com
Mangalam TV honey trap case: Road opens for AK Saseendran

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2018, 3:32 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 3:32 am IST
The court accepted the petition filed by a former Mangalam TV channel reporter stating that she had no complaint against him.
Thiruvananthapuram: Stage is now set for the return of NCP leader A.K. Saseendran to the LDF Cabinet after a gap of 10 months with the chief judicial magistrate court here on Saturday scrapping the phone sex case against him.

The court accepted the petition filed by a former Mangalam TV channel reporter stating that she had no complaint against him.

 

Boosting his chances, LDF convenor Vaikkom Viswan said the NCP has a rightful claim to a cabinet berth and it can decide on its representative. The LDF will also discuss the matter, he said.

The lady had submitted that she could not recollect whether the person who talked with her was the former transport minister.

She had also pointed out that she could not remember if he had misbehaved with her at his official residence.

The matter had been sorted out between them, and she was not interested in taking the case any further.

“I don’t have any complaint. I don’t know whether the person who had a sexual chat with me on the phone was Mr Saseendran," she informed the court recently.

The NCP leader had to quit on March 27, 2017, after the channel aired an audio clip of a sexually explicit conversation, allegedly between them.

The case took a new turn recently when a Thycaud resident filed a petition seeking the court’s intervention to prevent a compromise between them. 

However, the investigation later proved that the current address given by the petitioner was wrong though she had resided there till 2015. At the moment, the person staying there is an office bearer of residents' welfare association.

The petitioner had alleged that the former channel reporter had changed her statement under fear and coercion. The reporter had earlier accused Mr Saseendran of misbehaving with her at his official residence where she had gone for an interview on a new scheme to be launched by the transport department. 

