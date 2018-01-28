search on deccanchronicle.com
After facing backlash from BJP, Karnataka govt drops 'minorities' from circular

ANI
Published Jan 28, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
Earlier, the circular had asked police officials to drop cases against 'innocent minorities' involved in the incidents of communal clashes.
Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy had on Saturday rebuffed reports and said that it was not a circular, but only a reminder. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: After facing a huge backlash, the Karnataka government has replaced the words "innocent minorities" with "all innocent" in its revised circular.

Earlier, the circular had asked the police officials to drop cases registered against "innocent minorities" involved in the incidents of communal clashes.

 

However, Karnataka minister Ramalinga Reddy had on Saturday rebuffed reports and said that it was not a circular, but only a reminder.

"The BJP doesn't understand English properly. It's not a circular, just a reminder. Minority leaders represented that at times false cases were registered against minorities. IG sent a letter to SPs, gave a reminder that's all", Ramalinga Reddy said.

Reportedly, Karnataka Director General of Police Neelamani N Raju issued the circular to withdraw cases against people, who belonged to the minority community and were allegedly involved in the communal riots in the last five years.

The BJP has cornered the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for the circular and accused it of resorting to "minority appeasement" ahead of the Assembly elections in the state that are due for April or May.

Tags: ramalinga reddy, bjp, siddaramaiah, congress, minority appeasement, k'taka assembly elections
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




