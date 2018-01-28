India, Cambodia to boost def, counter-terror ties; ink 4 pacts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen during a ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Continuing the diplomatic offensive to strengthen engagement with ASEAN countries, India on Saturday agreed to further strengthen defence, economic and cultural ties with Cambodia. Four pacts were inked after delegation-level talks in New Delhi between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen including a Line of Credit from India to “finance the Stung Sva Hab Water Resource Development Project in Cambodia for $36.92 million”.

Both leaders “expressed satisfaction at the current state of bilateral defence ties, including ship visits and training programmes” and also “agreed to further enhance defence ties, including through exchanges of senior level defence personnel and capacity building projects”, the MEA said.

Interestingly, Cambodia has strong ties with China. India already has extremely strong defence ties with Vietnam and is also ramping up defence ties with Laos.

In a significant comment, PM Modi hailed the restoration of the 12th century Angkor Vat temples symbol of Indo-Cambodian cultural cooperation and also “reaffirmed India’s commitment to undertake restoration and conservation work at the ancient temple of Lord Shiva at Preah Vihear” in Cambodia.

Both countries also supported the freedom of navigation in the Asia-Pacific and also jointly took a strong stand against terror as seen in a joint statement issued.

PM Modi meanwhile announced that a Project development fund of `500 crore has been founded for assistance to Cambodia. India will also double quick impact projects--for which it provides assistance to Cambodia--from the annual 5 to 10 in that country.

A Centre of Excellence in IT and IT-enabled service is also to be set up by India in Cambodia.