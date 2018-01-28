search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget 2018: Govt may hike import duty on medical devices to boost Make In India

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 6:31 pm IST
The current slab of the import duty is 0-7.5 per cent.
India has achieved a major global position in the pharmaceutical sector. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
 India has achieved a major global position in the pharmaceutical sector. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)

New Delhi: The government may consider increasing import duty on certain medical devices in the forthcoming Budget with an aim to boost domestic manufacturing of those goods, sources said.

The move would also help promote the government's ambitious 'Make in India' initiative, said the source, who did not wish to be named.

 

The domestic industry including the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD) in its has pre-Budget memorandum has asked the government to raise basic customs duty on medical devices in the range of 5-15 per cent. 

The current slab of the import duty is 0-7.5 per cent. AiMeD has stated that the government has said that even after three years of the 'Make in India' campaign, the medical device manufacturing is still floundering.

It stated that the medical devices sector expects extension of inverted duty tariff rationalisation to medical electronics and diagnostics. Medical devices include any instrument, apparatus, appliance, implant, material or other article, whether used alone or in combination, including the software intended by its manufacturer to be used specially for human beings or animals for one or more of the specific purposes.

India has achieved a major global position in the pharmaceutical sector.

However, the same has not been replicated in the medical devices industry. Currently, 100 per cent FDI is allowed under the automatic route in the medical devices sector to encourage manufacturing of equipment.

Tags: budget 2018, union budget, make in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Double-ended car ordered off the road by authorities in Indonesia

Local authorities have ticketed him, saying he lacks the necessary permits for the modifications (Photo: AFP)
 

Indian Premier League: Here are squads of all 8 teams after IPL 2018 Player Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL ) auctions came to a close on Sunday. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI / BCCI)
 

Royal family to Rajasthan Royals: Kumar Mangalam Birla's son Aryaman Birla enters IPL

While riches of all kinds would have come to Aryaman Vikram Birla easily, he has chosen to take a hard way to achieve his dream to play cricket and if you ask him, he says playing cricket comes naturally to him. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)
 

IPL 2018 Auction: After Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals pay Rs 11.5 cr to Jaydev Unadkat

Ben Stokes was brought for 12.5 crore, While Jaydev Unadkat was paid 11.5 crore by Rajasthan Royals . (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL auction 2018: Nepal Under-19 prodigy Sandeep Lamichhane creates history

Sandeep Lamichhane was invited by Australian great Michael Clarke, to train and play with him for the Western Suburbs club in Sydney. (Photo: Twitter / Sandeep Lamichhane)
 

Deepika reveals which celeb she’d leave Ranveer for, reacts to engagement rumours

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' has opened to great response at the box office.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will go our own way if alliance not needed: Chandrababu Naidu warns BJP

The CM's reaction comes days after YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party was ready to go with the BJP in the 2019 elections if the Centre announced special category status to AP. (Photo: File)

Senior Cong leaders should be 'mentors, not tormentors': Jairam Ramesh

The former Union environment minister was in Kolkata to attend the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary meet. (Photo: File)

Modi govt taking pro-US, anti-China stand in foreign policies: Kerala CM

The chief minister alleged that the congress 'tie up' with communal forces several times in the past has resulted in the growth of BJP in the country. (Photo: File)

Not mandatory for public authority to call for data under RTI: Delhi HC

'The public authority can only provide the information as is available with it, provided disclosure of such information is not exempt under section 8 of the Act,' observed HC. (Photo: File)

No need to get 'neck-deep' in liquor: Haasan slams govt-run Tasmac shops

Targeting the state government for selling liquor through TASMAC shops, Haasan said the government should instead focus on education and sanitation. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham