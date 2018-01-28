search on deccanchronicle.com
North Indian students in Alappuzha college ‘hoodwinked’ into eating beef cutlets

ANI
Published Jan 28, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2018, 10:50 am IST
A group of students wrote a letter to Alappuzha's DM complaining against their principal for offending their religious sentiments.
In the letter to Alappuzha's District Magistrate, the students also said the principal had even barred them from celebrating Saraswati Puja when it coincided with a strike in Kerala. (Photo: ANI)
Alappuzha: A group of students from Cochin University College of Engineering Kuttanad in Kerala's Alappuzha district have complained that students from North India were being deliberately served beef cutlets.

The incident came to light on Saturday when a group of students wrote a letter to Alappuzha's District Magistrate (DM) complaining against their principal for offending religious sentiments.

 

"A lot of students are depressed that their religious sentiments have been hurt. A lot of them are ashamed to tell their parents about this incident," said one student.

In the letter, the students also said the principal had even barred them from celebrating Saraswati Puja when it coincided with a strike in Kerala.

The students have alleged that before eating, the authorities were repeatedly asked whether it was vegetarian or non-vegetarian; however, the authorities assured them it was vegetables only, stated the complaint.

The students have alleged that they started feeling uneasy after eating the cutlet.

Tags: beef eating, north indian students, alappuzha's district magistrate, religious sentiments, cochin university college of engineering
Location: India, Kerala, Allappuzha (Alleppey)




