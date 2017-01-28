Nation, Current Affairs

Modi’s 'Mann ki Baat' gets green signal from EC for Sunday slot

PTI
Published Jan 28, 2017, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 3:10 pm IST
This time, the focus of 'Mann ki Baat' will be the Class X and XII Board examinations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has given a go ahead to the next episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme to be aired on Sunday.

The government had approached the Commission seeking clearance for the regular radio programme as Model Code of Conduct is in force in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur which are going for assembly polls between February 4 and March 8.

The Commission has now cleared the programme, sources said.

The government had been approaching the Commission for clearance of the radio programme from the poll panel during assembly elections.

This time, the focus of 'Mann ki Baat' will be the Class X and XII Board examinations. The exam will commence from March 9, a day after the last vote is cast in the assembly polls.

Tags: maan ki baat, modi, election commission, students
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' compilation launched at World Book Fair

The book compiled by 29-year-old Rajeev Gupta, a research, covers 'Mann ki Baat' episodes broadcast between Oct 3, 2014 and Nov 27, 2016.
11 Jan 2017 6:34 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

'Mann Ki Baat' an abuse of Prasar Bharati Act: Congress

Taking on Prime Minister Modi, Tewari said the former has never addressed a press conference as he only wants everyone to listen to him.
25 Dec 2016 3:10 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut and other stars were seen at the sangeet ceremony of Radha Kapoor, daughter of Yes Back CEO Rana Kapoor, on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Sushant, Kangana, others attend Radha Kapoor's wedding sangeet
Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others were seen at an event for the International Customs Day on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Salman, Kangana, other stars sizzle at International Customs Day
Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and other Bollywood stars were snapped by photographers in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Kareena, other stars step out in their gorgeous best
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Republic Day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun, Ileana, other stars celebrate Republic Day with dinner
Hrithik Roshan was seen visiting a single screen theatre, Chandan, in Mumbai on Thursday to gauge the audience response to his film 'Kaabil'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik creates fan frenzy as he checks audience reaction to Kaabil
Bollywood stars were captured by shutterbugs at various venues in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Saif, Nawazuddin, Soha-Kunal, others spread their charm
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Serena Williams beats sister Venus Williams in Australian Open final

Serena Williams clinched her 23 Grand Slam title as she defeated sister Venus Williams in the Australian Open final here on Saturday. (Photo: AP)
 

BO day 3: SRK's Raees picks up speed while Hrithik's Kaabil barely manages to survive

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Raees' has already crossed 50 crore mark at the box office.
 

Watch: Maaya’s depiction of bondage sex is a mighty bold move and exudes lust!

Stills from the trailer of 'Maaya'.
 

Australian Open: Serena Williams vanquishes Venus to smash Steffi Graf's record

Serena Williams prevailed over her elder sister Venus in the end, defeating her 6-4, 6-4. (Photo: AP)
 

In industry, people you’re close to want to control you: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut
 

India vs England, 2nd T20: Combination woes for Kohli, India gear up to save series

After receiving a sound thrashing in the first T20 International at Kanpur, Virat Kohli-led India's first aim will be to keep the series alive. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 soldiers trapped under snow as Army post caves in near LoC in Kashmir

Army soldiers clear snow from their stranded vehicle near a base camp in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: AP)

Bhansali attacked: Fringe group warns B'wood of 'doom' for insulting history

Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Delhi: 'Abandoned' Mortar Shell found near Vasant Kunj, NSG called in

A mortal shell was found lying abandoned on Saturday in a village of Kishan Garh near Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Udta Punjab: Drugs worth Rs 12 crores seized besides cash, liquor

Punjab police and other agencies have seized drugs worth 12 crore rupees after the implementation of model code of conduct in the state. (Representational image)

UFOs in India? CIA report lists not 1 but 3 sightings

The CIA documented three UFO sightings in Sikkim and Ladakh in March 1968. (Photo: Pixabay/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham