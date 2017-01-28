Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka gets Lokayukta after a year, former HC judge Vishwanath Shetty sworn in

Published Jan 28, 2017
The post fell vacant following a bribery scandal that had hit the office of the anti-graft ombudsman.
Former High Court judge Justice P Vishwanath Shetty
Bengaluru: Former High Court judge Justice P Vishwanath Shetty was today sworn in as the Karnataka Lokayukta, a year after the post fell vacant following a bribery scandal that had hit the office of the anti-graft ombudsman.

Shetty was administered the oath of office by Governor Vajubhai R Vala at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state ministers, judges of the High Court and senior officials were present at the ceremony.

The Governor had given his assent to Shetty's appointment on Thursday after the government replied to clarifications sought by him.

Vala had returned the file seeking some clarifications, reportedly following allegations that Shetty's family owned a site in violation of norms.

The post had remained vacant since Y Bhaskar Rao, a former High Court Chief Justice, stepped down in December 2015 amid public pressure to quit over an alleged bribery scandal involving his office and son.

