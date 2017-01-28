Nation, Politics

Countdown for Modi, KCR exit has begun, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Taking a dig at KCR, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the TRS govt has failed to implement its electoral promises.
TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
Hyderabad: The TPCC has gone into election mode though polls are due in 2019. “The countdown has begun for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao,” said TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, asserting that the Congress will come to power and clear Indiramma housing scheme bills, besides increasing the number of rooms to the houses under the scheme to two.

Congress national and state leaders went hammer and tongs against the PM’s “Tughlaqian” demonetisation decision at the TPCC State level convention “Jana Avedhana Sammelanam” here on Friday, accusing him of backing “corporate mafia”. They also criticised the flip flop by the CM on the issue. “Congress will come to power in 2019. We will exert pressure on the TRS government to clear pending Indiramma houses bills and others. If they fail, we will do it after coming to power. We will add one more room to the housing scheme for weaker sections,” Mr Reddy said.

Taking a dig at “arrogant” CM, he said that the TRS government has failed to implement its electoral promises. “The government paid Water Grid contractors Rs 10,000 crore and irrigation contractors Rs 12,000 crore, but did not waive farm loans in one go, denied fee reimbursement and pending bills. Why?” he asked. “KCR criticised demonetisation on the first day, changed his tune after meeting Governor and Modi and is now shamelessly backing it for unknown reasons,” he alleged. Mr Reddy said Mr Rao was sitting on CM’s chair thanks to the Gandhi family and the Congress and lashed out at critics of AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

AICC SC Cell chairman K. Raju released a booklet “Modi flop show” written by T. Surender. AICC secretary R.C. Kuntiya, demonetisation committee in-charge for South and Karnataka power minister D.K. Shiva Kumar, Committee chairman Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohd. Ali Shabbir, CLP leader K. Jana Reddy, TPCC working president Bhatti Vikramarka, Dr J. Geetha Reddy and others criticised out at demonetisation.

Tags: n. uttam kumar reddy, narendra modi, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

