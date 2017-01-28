Bengaluru man dies in UAE, wife struggles to foot bills, claim body

Mr Dominic from Bengaluru, who was working in the UAE for over 20 years, died on January 18, leaving the family living in Dubai shattered. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: “I am just insecure about my children's future,” said Marilyn Stanislaus, whose husband Marilyn Dominic’s body is stuck at a Sharjah hospital for non-payment of bills.

Mr Dominic from Bengaluru, who was working in the UAE for over 20 years, died on January 18, leaving the family living in Dubai shattered. “It is very difficult to raise three children and that too in Dubai,” said Marilyn, who is worried about raising funds to get her husband’s body released.

“Those who studied with my husband in Bengaluru and people in Dubai have come forward to offer help since the news broke,” she said.

“I am working, but making ends meet has been very difficult since my husband lost his job in Dubai. He was stressed since then,” she said.

Mr Dominic fell ill on December 26, 2016 and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Since then, Marilyn said she had been struggling to pay 30,000 dirhams (`5.55 lakh) she owes the hospital.

Funeral

“The funeral will happen in Dubai and that is again a challenge. There is a protocol that needs to be followed,” she said. A lot of well-wishers have come forward to help the family.

“The Indian Consulate also reached out to help. It is so heartening to see so much support. I have to be strong for the children and am only worried about their future,” she said.

Marilyn said that her eldest daughter has completed her studies in India and would soon join her in Dubai.