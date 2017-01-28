Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh governement inks deals worth Rs 4.25 lakh crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 28, 2017, 2:14 am IST
Updated Jan 28, 2017, 2:45 am IST
CM N. Chandrababu Naidu said HPCL and GAIL will make an investment of Rs 40,000 crore and ONGC Rs 78,000 crore.
CM N. Chandrababu Naidu interacts with Union finance minister Arun Jaitley as Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and M. Venkaiah Naidu look on, during the 1st day of the Partnership Summit, in Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Photo: DC)
Visakhapatnam: The AP government has signed MoUs with as many as 128 companies that may bring in investments worth Rs 4.25 lakh-crore on the first day of the Partnership Summit on Friday. MoUs with public sector oil and gas companies alone are worth Rs 1.38 lakh-crore which include Rs 20,000 crore for expansion of the existing facilities in Visakhapatnam.

The AP government will conclude the 21st edition of Partnership Summit by signing 713 MoUs which could fetch an investment of Rs 10.05 lakh-crore. The MoUs, if executed, could provide employment to 14.9 lakh people. During last year’s Summit, 328 MoUs were signed. Of the 128 companies which inked the MoUs with the government on Friday, 68 are related to IT and allied services. These new companies will provide around 5.5 lakh jobs.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said HPCL and GAIL will make an investment of Rs 40,000 crore and ONGC Rs 78,000 crore. HPCL will invest Rs 20,000 crore for expansion of its existing facilities in Visakhapatnam.

Tags: n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam

Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu speaking at the Investment Summit in Visakhapatnam. (Photo: Twitter)

Rs 2.82 trillion investments flowed in AP last year: Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu said the state aspires to make it to the list of top 10 states in global rankings for ease of doing business.
27 Jan 2017 4:01 PM
Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam Birla (Photo: AP/File)

Aditya Birla Group to invest Rs 7,000 cr in Andhra

Conglomerate already has investments of Rs 10,000 crore in the state across sectors like telecom, retail and cement.
27 Jan 2017 3:27 PM

