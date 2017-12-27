search on deccanchronicle.com
Modi didn't question Manmohan's commitment: FM on 'Pak meet' barb

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 3:44 pm IST
‘Any such perception is erroneous; we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India,' Jaitley says.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a clarification on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements he made against his former counterpart Manmohan Singh during an election campaign in Gujarat.

“The Prime Minister, in his speeches didn't question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former VP Hamid Ansari, any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India,” Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

 

Modi, during the election campaigns in Gujarat, had asked Singh why he did not show the courage to order a surgical strike post the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, despite the readiness of the Army.

The Prime Minister also raised questions at Singh and Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s intentions for inviting a former Pakistani high commissioner and other officials from the neighbouring country for a dinner ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Modi accused the Congress leaders of conspiring with Pakistan to influence the assembly polls in the state.

Singh had issued a statement, in response to the accusations, saying, “no one, including Narendra Modi, can question my public service to the country…to gain lost political ground”.

Meanwhile, the Congress, since the beginning of the Winter Session of the Parliament, has been demanding an apology from Modi for his statements against Manmohan Singh.

Tags: bjp, narendra modi, pak meet remark, manmohan singh, winter session of parliament, arun jaitley, hamid ansari, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




