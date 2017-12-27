search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Malegaon blast case: Purohit, Sadhvi, to face trial under anti-terror law

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2017, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 6:31 pm IST
The court has asked all the accused persons to appear before it on January 15 for the formal framing of charges against them.
On September 29, 2008, a bomb explosion near Bhiku Chowk at Malegaon in Nashik district, killed six people and injured several others. (Photo: DC/PTI)
 On September 29, 2008, a bomb explosion near Bhiku Chowk at Malegaon in Nashik district, killed six people and injured several others. (Photo: DC/PTI)

Mumbai: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Lt Col Prasad Purohit and six others will face trial under an anti-terror law in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case as the special NIA court in Mumbai on Wednesday dismissed their applications for
discharge.

The court has, however, dropped provisions under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all the accused. It discharged three accused - Shyam Sahu, Shivnarayan Kalsangra and Praveen Takalki - from the case.

 

The court said the accused persons will face trial under sections 16 (committing a terror act) and 18 (criminal conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and sections 120(b) (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326 (intentionally causing harm to others) of the IPC.

"The UAPA sections 17 (raising funds for a terrorist organisation or a terrorist attack), 20 (being part of a terrorist organisation) and 23 (aiding somebody who is part of a terrorist organisation) have been dropped against all accused," special NIA judge S D Tekale said.

Apart from Sadhvi and Purohit, the accused who will now face trial in the case are: Sudhakar Dwivedi, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay, Sameer Kulkarni, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Ajay Rahirkar.

Two accused - Jagdish Mhatre and Rakesh Dhawde - will face trial only under the Arms Act, the court said.

The court has asked all the accused persons to appear before it on January 15 for the formal framing of charges against them.

On September 29, 2008, a bomb explosion near Bhiku Chowk at Malegaon in Nashik district, killed six people and injured several others. The blast took place by an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted upon an LML Freedom motorcycle. 

Tags: malegaon blast case, shrikant prasad purohit, sadhvi pragya singh thakur, mcoca, uapa
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

2017 year-ender: Emergence of robots

Robots are here to stay and the following examples certainly preview what’s to come next.
 

Botched nose job leaves woman with silicone implant protruding out of her face

The clinic refused to help her when she went back and asked them to correct the damage (Photo: YouTube)
 

Andaz-e-Doodle: Google celebrates Ghalib's 220th birth anniversary

Born as Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan in Agra on December 27, 1797, the bard later adopted the pen name of 'Ghalib'. (Photo: File)
 

Watch: SRK tweaks Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem, Ranbir his ADHM pose for Virat, Anushka

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at their wedding reception with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor.
 

Modi over a cuppa: Indian Coffee House beckons, PM makes pit stop at Shimla Mall Road

People were surprised when they saw Modi sipping coffee at Mall Road; they went berserk to shake hands with him and to take a selfie. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Watch: MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva steals the show at Virat-Anushka reception in Mumbai

One person who stole the show was Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, who was being carried by his father.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Year ender 2017: The many first steps India took to embrace transgender people

Though the transgender people got a legal recognition, it was not a smooth sailing for them because the social stigmas linked to the community continue to exist in the society.

Modi over a cuppa: Indian Coffee House beckons, PM makes pit stop at Shimla Mall Road

People were surprised when they saw Modi sipping coffee at Mall Road; they went berserk to shake hands with him and to take a selfie. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Modi didn't question Manmohan's commitment: FM on 'Pak meet' barb

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: PTI/File)

Santa for new India, harbinger of good news: Parliamentary Affairs Minister

Ananth Kumar's remark came after Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari took a swipe at the Prime Minister on Tuesday by linking him with Santa Claus, who instead of giving gifts has stolen the money of common man. (Photo: PTI)

Jadhav is a terrorist, Pak treated him accordingly: MP Naresh Agarwal spurs row

BJP spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao called Naresh Agarwal's comments a 'betrayal of national interest' and again raked up its allegation that the SP's ally, the Congress, is always 'siding with Pakistan'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham