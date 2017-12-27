I-T dept begins probe of documents at premises linked to Sasikala, kin

The exercise involves lifting of prohibitory orders under which documents, materials or articles like jewellery were placed securely in the premises that were raided. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Income tax sleuths have begun the exercise of examining documents at premises related to recent searches on 187 locations including those linked to jailed sidelined AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, whose nephew TTV Dhinakaran recently won the prestigious RK Nagar seat in Chennai.

Such premises where the procedure has begun include those related to an alcoholic beverages brewery, Midas Distilleries near Chennai where searches were conducted last month. The distillery is linked to Sasikala through her relatives.

The exercise involves lifting of prohibitory orders under which documents, materials or articles like jewellery were placed securely in the premises that were raided. “We are lifting the prohibitory orders in stages,” a senior official told PTI.

The relaxation covers premises where searches were conducted including at locations connected to Midas Distilleries, he said.

The exercise marks procedural formalities vis-a-vis raids nearing the completion stage.

During this process, documents or items placed under prohibition would be evaluated.

Following this, such items may either be taken into custody by authorities or will be handed back to the assessees.

In November, tax sleuths carried out simultaneous multi-city raids on 187 premises, including those linked to sidelined AIADMK leaders Sasikala, Dhinakaran and Tamil television channel Jaya TV over suspected tax evasion.

The searched premises include those belonging to Jaya TV (Mavis Satcom Ltd), its associates, Jazz Cinemas, Midas Distilleries, a jewellery outlet and other firms.

Dhinakaran had slammed the Centre over the issue.