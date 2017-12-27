Hyderabad: Stalking by jilted lovers at an all-time high in 2017

These diehard lovers refuse to take a “no” for an answer and do not think twice before going to go any extent to cause harm to the other person.

Hyderabad: Number of jilted lovers turning stalkers and causing physical harm and spreading malicious content online has seen a constant rise in the past few years in the city.

The cyber cell registered 16 cases under Sections 354 C (watching or capturing image of a woman) and 354 D (use electronic communication to commit the offence of stalking) of the IPC in the first four months of this year.

Most of the jilted lovers-turned-stalkers were in the age group of 20-35. The cases reached a three-year high in 2017.

Among numerous cases of women harassment, jilted lovers misusing social media to defame the victims has also seen a rise, says the She Teams.

Last Friday, the cybercrime police arrested a 34-year-old person for creating a fake Facebook account to upload salacious messages. “E. Naresh Kumar alias Ravi, a resident of Guntur, did it after a girl rejected his proposal for marriage. He even threatened to kill the entire family,” said K. Sudharshan Reddy, inspector with the Cyberabad cybercrimes.

In another incident on September 22, a 29-year-old jilted lover-turned-stalker, Veeresh Khanapure, from Karnataka was arrested for abusing another man from Hyderabad on social media who got engaged with the girl who rejected his proposal.

Even in a normal relationship, a rejection is not taken lightly by men, said Dr. Purnima Nagaraja, a consulting psychiatrist.

In most of the cases, the girls are at the receiving end. Noted a senior police official, “No matter who ends the relationship, the girl is always on the loss.”