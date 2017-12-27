search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court raps AP, Telangana for delayed payments

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Bench asked CS to share details of pending compensation dues.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday expressed displeasure at the state governments of AP and Telangana in delaying the payment to the land owners for years together in land acquisition cases.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad while dealing with a taken- up case based on a letter by Mahbubnagar district judge G. Venkata Krishn-aiah to the Chief Justice, cautioned the state governments that if the situation will continue like this they will not hesitate to stay the ongoing land acquisition proceeding in both states.

 

The district judge in his letter brought to the notice of the Chief Justice scores of executive petitions moved by the land owners have been pending before the trial courts for years together as the district collectors are not implementing compensation awards passed by the trial court.

The bench directed the Chief Secretaries of both states to file reports before the court explaining the number of cases pending for the compensation and the quantum of amount and the time required to pay compensation in pending cases.

The bench said the land owners have right to move the trial court when they are not satisfied with the award.

Hyderabad HC to TS: reply to nagam’s plea
The Hyderabad HC on Tuesday granted three weeks’ time to spell out its stand on a PIL seeking to order a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in revising the cost estimates to purchase the mechanical equipment for Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G. Shyam Prasad, while dealing with a PIL by BJP leader Dr Nagam Jana-rdhan Reddy as a party in person, directed the state government and BHEL to file their counter-affidavits.

The petitioner submitted that the revision of estima-tes of package 1, 5, 8 and 16 of the project would cause a loss of `2,428 crore to the public exchequer and also give scope for corruption.

He told the court that the officials had fixed a price to purchase the equipment based on the advice of the adviser to irrigation depar-tment and ignoring the prices quoted by the ESCI.

Mr J. Ramachandra Rao, additional advocate general, opposing the contentions, said the petition was moved with political motives.

Tags: hyderabad high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan go Chaiyya Chaiyya as Anushka Sharma watches on

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced their hearts out as the two matched the steps with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Twitter / Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go berserk on bhangra beats at Mumbai reception

After dream Italy wedding and New Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Buried the hatchet? Anil Kumble attends Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception

Kohli and Kumble have decided to move on from whatever has happened in the past as Kumble, along with his wife Chetna, attended Virat and Anushka’s Mumbai wedding reception. (Photo:AFP)
 

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s an advice for the sensible minds

Turns out that there are relatively inexpensive ways to check out the battery health on your old iPhone so that you don’t end up ditching your perfectly good battery or iPhone in favour of a new one.
 

Meet EELO — An Android-based OS with no Google Apps

An EELO smartphone is also in the pipeline, provided the company’s aims start rewarding.
 

The 400-year-old recipe that will help you tackle hangovers this festive season

The recipe was featured as part of a new year well being campaign (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengaluru: No white topping without alternative route

Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj said, “We have been receiving a lot of complaints about traffic jams because of white topping works.

This sahebru lets people know where he is at any given time!

Office staff normally tell the visitors that the officer has gone out for meetings or for inspections, just to prevent the public from meeting the officers concerned. 

Railways, Bengaluru Metro to exchange land at Baiyappanahalli

SWR needs space at Baiyappanahalli Railway Station to quadruple Cantonment to Whitefield Railway line. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Encroachers target Venkateshpura Lake

The quarry near Venkateshpura Lake in Jakkur. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Hire a cycle, see heritage structures

A bicycle station at one of the gates of Cubbon Park . (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham