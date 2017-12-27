search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After strike across LoC, Pak says India's claims 'figment of imagination'

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2017, 9:30 am IST
Pak said the firing 'provided a cover for the planting of IEDs by non-state actors', resulting in the death of three soldiers.
Pak Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to 'respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.' (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 Pak Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal urged the Indian side to 'respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.' (Photo: PTI | Representational)

New Delhi/Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India's acting deputy high commissioner to protest "unprovoked" firing by the Indian Army that killed its three soldiers and "categorically rejected" claims that Indian commandos crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to carry out a daring operation.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the Indian actions "got a befitting response from the Pakistani side and their guns were silenced."

 

It categorically rejected India's claims that the Indian Army commandos crossed the LoC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir and smashed a Pakistani post.

"The false claims by India about the alleged cross LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter-productive for peace and tranquillity on the LoC," it said.

The statement said Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned India's acting deputy high commissioner and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian forces in the Rakhchikri sector.

The firing "provided a cover for the planting of IEDs by non-state actors", resulting in the death of three soldiers, it said.

Faisal urged the Indian side to "respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC."

Read: In retaliation to ceasefire, Army crosses LoC, kills 3 Pak troops: Sources

The Indian Army sources in New Delhi earlier said a "small group" of 'Ghatak' commandos carried out a tactical level selective targeting of the Pakistani post around 200-300 metres across the LoC on Monday evening in which three Pakistani soldiers were killed and one was injured.

The operation is seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel by a Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector Rajouri district three days ago. 

Tags: indian army crosses loc, indian army kills 3 pak soldiers, pak rejects india's claims, ceasefire agreement, pakistan foreign office
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan go Chaiyya Chaiyya as Anushka Sharma watches on

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced their hearts out as the two matched the steps with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Twitter / Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma go berserk on bhangra beats at Mumbai reception

After dream Italy wedding and New Delhi reception, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 

Buried the hatchet? Anil Kumble attends Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Mumbai reception

Kohli and Kumble have decided to move on from whatever has happened in the past as Kumble, along with his wife Chetna, attended Virat and Anushka’s Mumbai wedding reception. (Photo:AFP)
 

Want to make your old iPhone faster? Here’s an advice for the sensible minds

Turns out that there are relatively inexpensive ways to check out the battery health on your old iPhone so that you don’t end up ditching your perfectly good battery or iPhone in favour of a new one.
 

Meet EELO — An Android-based OS with no Google Apps

An EELO smartphone is also in the pipeline, provided the company’s aims start rewarding.
 

The 400-year-old recipe that will help you tackle hangovers this festive season

The recipe was featured as part of a new year well being campaign (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India should wage war against Pak to tear it into 4 pieces: Subramanian Swamy

Calling Pakistan an 'envious and vengeful' country, he ruled out the possibility of other countries joining the conflict in the event of an Indo-Pak war. (Photo: File | PTI)

India's claims baseless, Jadhav's wife's shoes had something inside: Pak

A statement released by the foreign ministry said if India was serious about the allegations, it could have raised it on the spot with the media, which was available at a safe distance. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: No white topping without alternative route

Bengaluru Mayor Sampath Raj said, “We have been receiving a lot of complaints about traffic jams because of white topping works.

This sahebru lets people know where he is at any given time!

Office staff normally tell the visitors that the officer has gone out for meetings or for inspections, just to prevent the public from meeting the officers concerned. 

Railways, Bengaluru Metro to exchange land at Baiyappanahalli

SWR needs space at Baiyappanahalli Railway Station to quadruple Cantonment to Whitefield Railway line. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham