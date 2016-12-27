Nation, Current Affairs

Save me from terrorists, Kerala priest appeals to Indian government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2016, 1:08 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 2:22 am IST
The terrorists had killed 16 inmates of the destitute home, including four nuns, one of whom hailed from India.
Picture of Father Tom Uzhunnalil from the screen grab of the video released by YouTube.
Kottayam: Father Tom Uzhunalil, the Saleshian priest who was  abducted by terrorists from the Missionaries of Charity destitute home in Yemen on March 4,  2016, has sought  the immediate intervention of the Indian government and the Church for his release. His appeal came in a new video taken from an undisclosed location.  His second cousin  Thomas Uzhunnalil  confirmed that the person in the video is Fr Tom.

Fr  Tom,  a native of Ramapuram near Kottayam,  said in the video  that though his abductors  had tried to contact  the authorities,  no one was responding. “The central government, the President, the churches and the Pope should intervene in my case,”  he said.  His health was weak and  he needed immediate medical aid, he added. “If I belonged to any other country I would have got help from the authorities. A French mediaperson was also abducted by the terrorists. However, the French government intervened and facilitated his release,” he said.

Mr Thomas Uzhunnalil alleged that the government of India and the Saleshian Church were not effectively intervening for the release of Fr Tom.  He appealed for their help  as the members of the family  assembled at their house at Vadakkumbhagom near Ramapuram near Pala after coming to know of the video. The terrorists had killed 16 inmates of the destitute home, including  four nuns, one of whom hailed from India.

Tags: yemen, terrorists, father tom uzhunalil
Location: India, Kerala

