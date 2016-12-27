Nation, Current Affairs

New Act tabled in Telangana House; illegal buildings won’t get court’s protection

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2016, 1:27 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 3:13 am IST
The new law allows GHMC chief to order demolition of illegal buildings after serving a notice.
No court can entertain any suit, appeal, application for injunction against the GHMC commissioner to restrain him for taking action. (Representational image)
 No court can entertain any suit, appeal, application for injunction against the GHMC commissioner to restrain him for taking action. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday tabled a Bill in the Legislative Assembly to amend the GHMC Act, 1955 to constitute municipal building tribunals to control unauthorised constructions in the initial stages, and for speedy disposal of cases relating to buildings. The Bill is expected to be approved on Tuesday.

The GHMC Act does not have sufficient provisions to act against illegal buildings as owners were filing securing stay orders from courts whenever officers served notices against illegal buildings.

The new provision would empower the GHMC commissioner to order demolition of illegal buildings after serving a notice. The owner must approach the tribunal within 15 days from the date of receipt of the notice. The new Act would make every order issued by the tribunal final and conclusive.

No court can entertain any suit, appeal, application or other proceeding for injunction or other relief against the GHMC commissioner to restrain him for taking any action.

The commissioner would have the power to seal illegal properties; aggrieved parties can approach tribunal within seven days from the receipt of such notice.

The tribunal will comprise a chairperson and members, the total not exceeding eight.The members will have judical or technical backgrounds. The chairperson will be a serving or former district district judge.

The chairperson may constitute one or more benches, each bench comprising at least two members of whom one will be from judicial and other technical. A technical member shall be person who is working in the cadre of director of town and country planning.

Tags: ghmc act, legislative assembly, illegal buildings
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

The government collected a nominal property tax of Rs 101 on those paying property tax of Rs 1,200, but revised it after the polls.

Telangana govt plans hefty fine for building deviation

The government is planning to levy 100 per cent penalty on the existing property tax if the building is totally unauthorised.
27 Dec 2016 1:32 AM

Sports Gallery

India have come a long way to climb to the summit of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings demolishing every team in their way so far this year. (Photo: BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Indian cricket’s journey to No. 1
Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: Virat Kohli’s best knocks this year
In what was a memorable year, PV Sindhu became the fourth Indian to win silver at the Olympics after Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Vijay Kumar and wrestler Sushil Kumar. (Photo: AFP)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016
Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surat business tycoon organises mass-wedding for 236 fatherless brides

The event was organised by the local real estate firm P P Savani Group. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dutch woman’s daughter kidnapped, taken to India by ex-husband

Nadia. (Photo: Facebook | Humans of Amsterdam)
 

Actress Sridevi meets Jayalalithaa confidante Sasikala at Poes Garden

Sridevi had also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa by sharing an adorable picture in which she, as a child artiste, had shared screen space with her.
 

Karan used to touch me inappropriately during making of ADHM: Anushka

The actress also revealed that she was going to put a sexual harrassment case against him.
 

Ajay to play Mohanlal's role in Priyadarshan's B'wood remake of Oppam?

Ajay, who was last seen in his self-helmed ‘Shivaay,’ will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s ‘Badshaaho’.
 

R Ashwin turns father for 2nd time, wife Prithi announces it wittily

R Ashwin became father for the second time after his wife Prithi Ashwin delivered a baby girl in Chennai. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Man refuses to serve tea to Turkey President Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: AP)

US envoy to India Richard Verma likely to quit before Trump admin begins

US Ambassador Richard Verma

UP polls: Mulayam junks alliance talks, fresh crisis in Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Police patrol cars, places of worship add to woes

The campaign ‘Horn Not Ok Please’ had the support of the Hyderabad traffic police and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao.

5 held in Hyderabad ATM cash fraud

(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham