New Act tabled in Telangana House; illegal buildings won’t get court’s protection

Hyderabad: The state government on Monday tabled a Bill in the Legislative Assembly to amend the GHMC Act, 1955 to constitute municipal building tribunals to control unauthorised constructions in the initial stages, and for speedy disposal of cases relating to buildings. The Bill is expected to be approved on Tuesday.

The GHMC Act does not have sufficient provisions to act against illegal buildings as owners were filing securing stay orders from courts whenever officers served notices against illegal buildings.

The new provision would empower the GHMC commissioner to order demolition of illegal buildings after serving a notice. The owner must approach the tribunal within 15 days from the date of receipt of the notice. The new Act would make every order issued by the tribunal final and conclusive.

No court can entertain any suit, appeal, application or other proceeding for injunction or other relief against the GHMC commissioner to restrain him for taking any action.

The commissioner would have the power to seal illegal properties; aggrieved parties can approach tribunal within seven days from the receipt of such notice.

The tribunal will comprise a chairperson and members, the total not exceeding eight.The members will have judical or technical backgrounds. The chairperson will be a serving or former district district judge.

The chairperson may constitute one or more benches, each bench comprising at least two members of whom one will be from judicial and other technical. A technical member shall be person who is working in the cadre of director of town and country planning.