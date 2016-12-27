Nation, Current Affairs

My residence is the property of people of Telangana: KCR hits out at Cong

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2016, 6:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 6:45 pm IST
He said the official residence was built for Rs 36 crore with facilities for organising large meetings and spacious vehicle parking.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Hitting out at main Opposition Congress for criticising the construction of his new official residence, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday said the buildings complex was built as per requirements.

"Congress has exposed its mindset in studying and projecting an issue. When you say something, it should be believable by people. Speaking so low and small on Chief Minister's residence when the CM is in House...Can there be 150 rooms in the CM's residence? Can Congressmen show? Is this the way?" Rao asked in the Legislative Assembly during a debate on housing.

He said the official residence building complex was built for Rs 36 crore with facilities for organising large meetings and spacious vehicle parking.

"That Nizam (erstwhile ruler of Hyderabad) had left lakhs of acres of land for us. We don't know what is that poverty of thought of not having an official residence for

Chief Minister. We built this with Rs 36 or 37 crore so that there is a parking space for 300 cars and for holding (district) Collectors' conference or any other conference of officials, without having to go somewhere else, for organising official programmes, with a good hall to meet people. How many chief ministers will be there after KCR?

"It's the official residence of the Telangana Chief Minister. It's not KCR's residence. It's not the own building of KCR. It's the property of Telangana people. It will show the profile of our state, if foreigners come, those from neighbouring states come. It's the pride of Telangana," Rao said.

The CM had moved into the new official residential buildings complex at Begumpet here last month with Congress claiming the "wastage" of public money for its construction.

The sprawling official buildings complex, including the CM's residence and office, a conference hall and two existing buildings, has been named as Pragathi Bhavan by government.

Meanwhile, Rao said his government is committed to construct double-bedroom houses for poor as promised by his party.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, telangana, congress, kcr residence
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

