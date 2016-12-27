I-T sends reminder to P Rama Mohan Rao’s son Vivek

Sources in the department said they expect Vivek to join them for investigations on Wednesday since he is attending to his wife, who is unwell.

Chennai: Income tax department has sent a reminder to Vivek Pappisetty, son of former chief secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, to appear before it in connection with the raids at his residence last week.

The I-T department had sent a notice to Vivek last week asking him to appear before it. Since he did not appear till Monday afternoon, the I-T investigators sent him a reminder notice asking him to appear before them.

Sources in the department said they expect Vivek to join them for investigations on Wednesday since he is attending to his wife, who is unwell. The department will seek a number of clarifications from Vivek regarding their seizures. “Vivek’s questioning is vital in the case,” a source in the department said.