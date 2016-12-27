Nation, Current Affairs

I-T sends reminder to P Rama Mohan Rao’s son Vivek

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2016, 6:06 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 6:06 am IST
The I-T department had sent a notice to Vivek last week asking him to appear before it.
Sources in the department said they expect Vivek to join them for investigations on Wednesday since he is attending to his wife, who is unwell.
 Sources in the department said they expect Vivek to join them for investigations on Wednesday since he is attending to his wife, who is unwell.

Chennai: Income tax department has sent a reminder to Vivek Pappisetty, son of former chief secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao, to appear before it in connection with the raids at his residence last week.

The I-T department had sent a notice to Vivek last week asking him to appear before it. Since he did not appear till Monday afternoon, the I-T investigators sent him a reminder notice asking him to appear before them.

Sources in the department said they expect Vivek to join them for investigations on Wednesday since he is attending to his wife, who is unwell.  The department will seek a number of clarifications from Vivek regarding their seizures. “Vivek’s questioning is vital in the case,” a source in the department said.

Tags: p. rama mohana rao, income tax department
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

World Gallery

The incidents of Islamophobia -- which include attacks on Muslims, intimidation, hate crime incidents as well as vandalism of mosques and Muslim businesses-- have only increased in number and frequency in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: The rise of Islamophobia
Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of air strikes shrank the Islamic State group's ‘caliphate’ to a rump and decimated its fighters in 2016 but the organisation still remains a potential threat.

Yearender 2016: The year ISIS 'caliphate' buckled
Syrian army took complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war. Syrians celebrate in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after the army said it has retaken full control of the country's second city.

Aleppo battle ends after four years of seige
These are the political figures who stepped down from the pedestal.

Yearender 2016: Leaders who stepped down from office
A massive explosion gutted Mexico's biggest fireworks market, killing at least 29 people and injuring 70.

Explosion rocks Mexico's fireworks market killing dozens
Here is a roll call of some of the people who died in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: Those who left us
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Surat business tycoon organises mass-wedding for 236 fatherless brides

The event was organised by the local real estate firm P P Savani Group. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dutch woman’s daughter kidnapped, taken to India by ex-husband

Nadia. (Photo: Facebook | Humans of Amsterdam)
 

Actress Sridevi meets Jayalalithaa confidante Sasikala at Poes Garden

Sridevi had also paid tribute to Jayalalithaa by sharing an adorable picture in which she, as a child artiste, had shared screen space with her.
 

Karan used to touch me inappropriately during making of ADHM: Anushka

The actress also revealed that she was going to put a sexual harrassment case against him.
 

Ajay to play Mohanlal's role in Priyadarshan's B'wood remake of Oppam?

Ajay, who was last seen in his self-helmed ‘Shivaay,’ will next be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in Milan Luthria’s ‘Badshaaho’.
 

R Ashwin turns father for 2nd time, wife Prithi announces it wittily

R Ashwin became father for the second time after his wife Prithi Ashwin delivered a baby girl in Chennai. (Photo: PTI / BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rail connectivity will improve in Karnataka: Suresh Prabhu

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu

Excise inspector’s mission: Make Karnataka liquor-free!

Excise inspector S.H. Lingegouda who began his campaign against liquor at Basavakalyan in Bidar district recently.

Forest Department’s ‘No’ to Shishila-Byrapura road

The proposed Shishila-Byrapura road passes through this fragile forests of the Western Ghats. (Photo: DC)

Jayalalitha assets case will not be closed: Acharya

Sasikala V.N.

Govt committed to complete Rs 12K crore Yettinahole project: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks at a meeting on Yettinahole project in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham