Hyderabad ISIS module had conspired to blow up three police stations

Hyderabad: The chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency against eight persons from the city suspected of being agents of the terror group ISIS, stated that the South India wing of ISIS had conspired to blow up three police stations in the city and possessed ammunition that can be used in sub-machine guns.

The eight suspects allegedly formed a group called Jhund Ul Khalifa al Hind Fl Bilad (Army of the Caliph in South India) under the guidance of their handlers in Syria.

The chargesheet says the accused had conducted reconnaissance of police stations and identified the coordinates on Google maps of Punja-gutta, Afjalgunj and Baha-durpura police stations in the city.

The chargesheet alleged, “As their attempts to go to Syria failed, the group decided to stay in India and plan the terror attacks through conspiracy. Some members of the group had the intention to target policemen and police stations and had plotted the coordinates of the police stations in Hyderabad.”

Cellphone photos are incriminating

It further said, “The expert analysis of the digital Tab recovered from Muzaffar Hussain Rizwan (A-5) a salesman in a footwear shop in Chattabazar, has revealed that the digital document relating to three GPS co-ordinates were saved in it, which correspond to the three police stations, when plotted on the Google map. This corroborates fact disclosed by accused Rizwan that he was tasked to survey police stations by the group.’

Pictures recovered from the mobile phone of Abdullah Bin Ahmed Al Amoodi, alias Fahad, accused no 1, a graphic painter and restorer of old two-wheelers, shows airguns, air pistols, a person holding and aiming with the gun and a drone like object.

Explosives seized from the house of accused number 3, Habeeb Mohammed, confirmed the presence of a ‘white granular substance identified as urea. The photo of the aluminium pot with chemical substance used for experimentation has been retrieved from lbrahim’s mobile phone.

The ballistics expert report about the cartridges recovered from his house revealed that they are of prohibited 7 .62x2s mm calibre, which can be fired both from pistols and sub machine guns,’ the NIA alleged.

The charge-sheet says that Habeeb was a ‘highly radicalised member of the group’ and had a ‘Jihadi flag’ as his profile picture on Facebook. ‘He also arranged for the transfer of about 1100 dirhams as hawala money transfer to the handler in Dubai through a relative of Ibrahim Yazdani (A2),” the charge sheet said.