Hasty schemes only give short term gains: Modi attacks Cong in U’khand

Modi had launched the 900-km-long Char Dham Highway Development Programme in Dehradun.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a rally in Dehradun and launched an indirect attack on the Congress, accusing it of taking hasty decisions for short term political gains when it was in power. 

“Hasty conception of schemes may be able to give short term political gains but the gains for people will be limited,” Modi said.

“18,000 villages in the country still live in the 18th century, some people do not even know what electric wires are,” Modi said, taking a dig at previous Congress governments.

“My Govt took the initiative & said that we will electrify villages within 1000 days. Over 12,000 villages have already been electrified,” Modi added.

Modi had launched the 900-km-long Char Dham Highway Development Programme in Dehradun. Modi said the project will offer employment opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand.

