Nation, Current Affairs

Goa: Jet Airways flight skids off runway; 15 passengers injured

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2016, 8:54 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 8:55 am IST
When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers.
Besides 154 passengers, there were 7 crew members on board. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Besides 154 passengers, there were 7 crew members on board. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Panaji: A Jet Airways flight with 161 people on board veered off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa while aligning for take off to Mumbai early today, with 15 passengers suffering "minor" injuries during evacuation.

The incident took place at around 5 am. Flight 9W 2374 which had arrived from Dubai and was bound for Mumbai, was about to take off when it skidded off the runway.

When the evacuation was on, the aircraft tilted forward, an eyewitness said, triggering panic among passengers. Navy sources said 15 people suffered "minor injuries and fractures" in the process.

"Few guests have sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process and medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities," the airlines said in a statement.

Besides 154 passengers, there were 7 crew members on board.

The airport has been closed for operations till 12.30 pm for all flight operations, airport sources said. "When people were getting down the plane, it suddenly tilted forward triggering panic and chaos," a passenger told reporters at Chicalim cottage hospital in Vasco.

Tags: jet airways, goa airport
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

Entertainment Gallery

As we are about to welcome a whole new year filled with exciting films, let’s take a look back at the films where women stole all the thunder on the silver screen. This year, we saw women hitting sixes with their power-packed performances in the film.

Yearender 2016: Women who dazzled the silver screen
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, his Dangal team, Sussanne, Sonakshi set out on their journeys
Alia Bhatt spent Christmas at an orphange in Mumbai, (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas at orphanage
Several celebrtities from the Kapoor family were seen arriving for their annual Christmas brunch on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Karisma, other Kapoors celebrate Christmas together
Bollywood celebrities attended Jackyy Bhagnani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday in abandon
Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy, bubbly demeanour, spent Christmas with the contestants of popular televison show, Bigg Boss. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha has a ball celebrating X-mas with Bigg Boss contestants
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahil cuts cake along with Salman as he celebrates 51st birthday

A picture shared by Salman on social media and another while he posed for shutterbugs.
 

Man suffering from cancer donates pizza for a year to food bank

He is the winner of a contest sponsored by his favorite neighborhood restaurant (Photo: AP)
 

Thousands attend 15-yr-old Mexican girl's birthday party following viral invite

Rubi Ibarra at her 15th birthday, in the village of La Joya in Mexico on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Over 35 per cent children vulnerable to account hacking

The report found that 98.8 per cent school-going children access internet in urban areas, and 49.5 per cent of them do it from home.
 

Sony deletes tweets on Britney Spears's death, blames hackers

Britney Spears
 

Ram Gopal Verma angers Ayyappa devotees

Ram Gopal Verma
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rail connectivity will improve in Karnataka: Suresh Prabhu

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu

Excise Inspector’s mission: Make Karnataka liquor-free!

Excise inspector S.H. Lingegouda who began his campaign against liquor at Basavakalyan in Bidar district recently.

Forest Department’s ‘No’ to Shishila-Byrapura road

The proposed Shishila-Byrapura road passes through this fragile forests of the Western Ghats. (Photo: DC)

Jayalalitha assets case will not be closed: Acharya

Sasikala V.N.

Govt committed to complete Rs 12K crore Yettinahole project: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks at a meeting on Yettinahole project in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo: KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham