Four persons from hotel staff held in US tourist gangrape case

She had stated that the accused had made a video of the act and had threatened to make it public if she reported the matter to anyone. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Four persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a US national in a five-star hotel here earlier this year.

The four accused arrested include the tour guide, driver, cleaner and a hotel staff, said a senior police officer. The officer, however, refused to reveal the names of the arrested persons as police will be conduct an test identification parade.

The US national arrived here a few days ago to join the probe and recorded her statement in front of a judicial magistrate where she reiterated the charges she had made in her complaint. Earlier, she had said that she was not “satisfied” with the probe and was ready to come to India to identify the accused.

On December 8, the tourist guide, accused of raping the woman, along with his accomplices, was questioned by police after his arrival from Nepal.

Police had identified the man and had contacted him while he was in Nepal. The tour guide had denied his “involvement” in the matter and told police that the victim had given him a “positive feedback” in the forms.

The woman had alleged that she was raped by the men for two days. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anybody.

Meanwhile, The Delhi Commission for Women has issued notice to Delhi Police demanding why the Rape Crisis Cell of the Commission was not informed when police recorded the statement of the US national.