Nation, Current Affairs

‘Demonetisation a mega scam’: Rahul, Mamata launch joint attack on Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 27, 2016, 3:38 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 4:48 pm IST
Mamata accused the government of creating Emergency-like situation, claiming that India had been pushed back by 20 years.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the stage in the national capital on Tuesday and launched a joint attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling demonetisation ‘the biggest scam’ since Independence.

“Demonetisation is a mega scam, biggest one after independence. All opposition parties will make a common minimum agenda programme against it. In the name of 'Achhe Din', Modi government has looted farmers and poor people,” Banerjee said.

Claiming that demonetisation woes would continue to haunt the common man for a long time to come, Rahul said, “The Prime Minister should answer the nation, that what was the real motive of demonetisation and what will he do for those affected by it.”

"30 December is about to come and the situation is the same. The motive of demonetisation has failed completely," Rahul added.

Mamata accused the Modi-led government of creating an Emergency-like situation in the country, claiming that ‘the country has gone back by 20 years in the last 50 days.’

“They (Modi govt) do whatever they feel like; the federal structure of the country has been completely destroyed. It is not Emergency, it is super Emergency,” Mamata said.

This is a fearless government. They do not care about anything," she added.

Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day said that he was not voted to cut ribbons and light lamps but work as the country's watchman and fight the menace of black money that has destroyed the nation.

"Have I been made the Prime Minister to attend small inaugurations and cut ribbons? The people are upset when I act as the 'chowkidaar'," he said while addressing a parivartan rally in Dehradun after the inauguration of the Char Dham Highway Project.

The Prime Minister said India, which used to be called the 'golden bird', has been looted by its very own people.

"It is now high time for us to fight for the honest," he said.

Tags: demonetisation, rahul, mamata
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul calls note ban ‘economic lockdown’, says problems won't end after Dec 30

‘These hardships will continue for six-seven months and beyond,’ the Congress Vice President said.
26 Dec 2016 5:25 PM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee ups ante, dares Narendra Modi to arrest her

Mamata says demonetisation is the biggest scam; calls I-T search at TN chief secy’s house ‘vindictive’.
22 Dec 2016 3:14 AM
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Oppn divided as Left, JD(U) back out of Congress meet against note ban

Both the Left and the JD(U) felt that there was no proper agenda for Tuesday's meeting and press conference.
26 Dec 2016 4:52 PM

Technology Gallery

Fitness trackers have come a long way. They are much more than glorified pedometers. Let's take a look at the best fitness bands of 2017.

Yearender 2016: Keeping fit with these bands
Here are the best smartwatches that were launched in 2016. All entries in this list will work with both iPhone and Android smartphones. Although Android Wear smartwatches can work with an Apple iPhone, they will not deliver the same functionality as when connected to an Android smartphone.

Yearender 2016: Keeping time, the smart way
2016 has been a year full of incredible and unexpected launches when it comes to action cameras. Thus, it can be tricky to find the right camera for you. (In picture: Graava camera)

Yearender 2016: All the action on these cameras
Over the past few years, laptops have successfully managed to replace the good-old desktops that were a part of every household around five years back. However, things stand changed today, as customers are swiftly shifting to portable devices which can still be placed on their laps.

Yearender 2016: Over the top, but still on the lap
Concept cars are a staple at major auto shows. So what happens when desginers are given free reign to theorise about the future? Find out. (Image: BMW’S VISION NEXT 100)

Yearender 2016: Still a concept, when reality?
Year 2016 has witnessed a plethora of innovative technologies. Here we present you some of the best technologies that have the potential to open new vistas of innovation in the industry.

Yearender 2016: New technologies launched this year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Take a look inside Salman Khan's lavish 51st birthday bash

Many inside pictures from the grand birthday bash found its way on the internet.
 

That was quick! Deepika reacts to Katrina-Anushka's 'not a good friend' jibe

Thanks to Deepika, all seems well, or does she believe she has the last laugh with the best of numbers and best of films in her kitty?
 

Virat Kohli pips Steve Smith as Cricket Australia's 'ODI Captain of Year'

Virat Kohli was named skipper of Cricket Australia's ODI team of the year. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad boy files complaint against grandma for reducing playtime hours

He later took back the complaint after being offered chocolates and assurances (Photo: YouTube)
 

Ravichandran Ashwin feels he could have been a part of Tamil film Chennai-28 II

R Ashwin was recently won ICC Cricketer of the Year and ICC Test Cricketer of the Year award. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Women's BBL star Dottin hospitalised after on-field head clash

Deandra Dottin collided with her teammate Laura Harris at the deep mid-wicket boundary during the BBL game against Melbourne Stars. (Photo: Youtube/ Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Free Wi-Fi service at 100 railway stations

Representational Image (Photo: File)

Reveal details of BJP's bank deposits, Mayawati dares PM after ED expose

BSP supremo Mayawati addressing a press conference at her residence in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Shivaji never extended greetings to ‘enemies’: Shiv Sena takes dig at Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Safety of passengers, crew cannot be compromised: IndiGo, SpiceJet

IndiGo in its statement said that its 6E-769 flight (Lucknow-Delhi) observed the SpiceJet aircraft in front of it while taxiing. (Photo: File)

5-year-old Norwegian child should be returned to natural parents: Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham