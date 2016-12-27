‘Demonetisation a mega scam’: Rahul, Mamata launch joint attack on Modi

New Delhi: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the stage in the national capital on Tuesday and launched a joint attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling demonetisation ‘the biggest scam’ since Independence.

“Demonetisation is a mega scam, biggest one after independence. All opposition parties will make a common minimum agenda programme against it. In the name of 'Achhe Din', Modi government has looted farmers and poor people,” Banerjee said.

Claiming that demonetisation woes would continue to haunt the common man for a long time to come, Rahul said, “The Prime Minister should answer the nation, that what was the real motive of demonetisation and what will he do for those affected by it.”

"30 December is about to come and the situation is the same. The motive of demonetisation has failed completely," Rahul added.

Mamata accused the Modi-led government of creating an Emergency-like situation in the country, claiming that ‘the country has gone back by 20 years in the last 50 days.’

“They (Modi govt) do whatever they feel like; the federal structure of the country has been completely destroyed. It is not Emergency, it is super Emergency,” Mamata said.

This is a fearless government. They do not care about anything," she added.

Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day said that he was not voted to cut ribbons and light lamps but work as the country's watchman and fight the menace of black money that has destroyed the nation.

"Have I been made the Prime Minister to attend small inaugurations and cut ribbons? The people are upset when I act as the 'chowkidaar'," he said while addressing a parivartan rally in Dehradun after the inauguration of the Char Dham Highway Project.

The Prime Minister said India, which used to be called the 'golden bird', has been looted by its very own people.

"It is now high time for us to fight for the honest," he said.