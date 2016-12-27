Nation, Current Affairs

Chennai: Poes Garden security scaled down

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 27, 2016, 5:59 am IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 6:59 am IST
Barricades removed.
Chennai: Buckling under pressure, Tamil Nadu police has withdrawn majority of the security cover posted at the Poes Garden residence of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and cleared barricades erected on the road leading to the posh locality.

After the core cell security cover provided by the state police was removed, security personnel belonging to a private group was deployed on Veda Nilayam premises from Monday afternoon.

Police also removed barricades and checkpoints set up in and around the area. Motorists had a smooth travel on Binny Road, as there were no police personnel to stop them. When Jayalalithaa was alive, all vehicles passing through Binny Road would be stopped for checking and they would be subjected to another check a few yards outside her residence in Poes Garden. But on Monday, the road was clear.  

The move came two days after leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin raised serious questions over the non-withdrawal of police protection to Poes Garden residence despite the death of Jayalalithaa. He had questioned continuance of police personnel of huge strength at the Poes Garden since no one holding constitutional powers is residing in the house now.

Tags: tamil nadu police, chief minister j jayalalithaa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

