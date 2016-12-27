Nation, Current Affairs

After Kerala priest’s video, India assures no stone will be left unturned

PTI
Published Dec 27, 2016, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Dec 27, 2016, 12:39 pm IST
The minster's remarks come a day after a purported video by the priest appealing to the government to free him surfaced.
Father Tom Uzhunnalil, Keralite priest abducted nearly nine months ago by a terror group in war-torn Yemen. (Photo: Video grab)
 Father Tom Uzhunnalil, Keralite priest abducted nearly nine months ago by a terror group in war-torn Yemen. (Photo: Video grab)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday said India will spare no effort to secure release of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, a Keralite priest abducted nearly nine months ago by a terror group in war-torn Yemen.

The minster's remarks come a day after a purported video by the priest appealing to the government to free him surfaced.

"We have spared no effort and we will spare no effort to secure Fr Tom's release from captivity," Swaraj tweeted.

Expressing government's resolve to bring him back, she cited examples of India ensuring release of kidnapped citizens like Judith D'Souza and Fr Alexis Prem Kumar from Afghanistan.

Father Uzhunnalil was abducted in March by dreaded terror group Islamic State from port city of Aden.He had gone missing after the terror group attacked a care home run by Mother Teresas Missionaries of Charity.

"I have seen the video from Fr Tom. He is an Indian citizen and the life of every Indian is most precious for us. We got Fr Alex Prem Kumar and Judith D'Souza released from Afghanistan," Swaraj noted.

In the video, Tom was seen as pleading for help from Indian government and fellow Christians including Pope Francis. However, the veracity of the video could not be ascertained.

In the clip, Uzhunnalil was seen saying, "If I were a European priest, I would have been taken more seriously. I am from India. I am perhaps not considered of much value."

Prem Kumar was abducted from Herat in Afghanistan in June, 2014 and was released from captivity eight months later. Indian aid worker D'Souza was released in July more than a month after she was kidnapped in Kabul.

Tags: father tom, father uzhunnalil, sushma swaraj, isis

Related Stories

Picture of Father Tom Uzhunnalil from the screen grab of the video released by YouTube.

Save me from terrorists, Kerala priest appeals to Indian government

The terrorists had killed 16 inmates of the destitute home, including four nuns, one of whom hailed from India.
27 Dec 2016 1:08 AM
Father Uzhunnalil, who hails from Kerala, was abducted in March. (YouTube screengrab)

Govt assures it’s in touch with Yemen, Saudi to secure Kerala priest's release

Father Tom had appealed to the Pope and the Government of India to secure his release.
26 Dec 2016 7:36 PM

Entertainment Gallery

As we are about to welcome a whole new year filled with exciting films, let’s take a look back at the films where women stole all the thunder on the silver screen. This year, we saw women hitting sixes with their power-packed performances in the film.

Yearender 2016: Women who dazzled the silver screen
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, his Dangal team, Sussanne, Sonakshi set out on their journeys
Alia Bhatt spent Christmas at an orphange in Mumbai, (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt spends Christmas at orphanage
Several celebrtities from the Kapoor family were seen arriving for their annual Christmas brunch on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Karisma, other Kapoors celebrate Christmas together
Bollywood celebrities attended Jackyy Bhagnani (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebrities attend Jackky Bhagnani's birthday in abandon
Sonakshi Sinha, known for her chirpy, bubbly demeanour, spent Christmas with the contestants of popular televison show, Bigg Boss. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha has a ball celebrating X-mas with Bigg Boss contestants
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Irish dognappers threaten to hang dog unless £13000 ransom is paid

Finn. (Photo: Facebook | Bring Finn Home)
 

New subway station in New York City has public art rarely seen: a gay couple

A mural on the wall of the Second Avenue Subway station shows Thor Stockman, left, and his husband, Patrick Kellogg. (Source: AP)
 

Korean Air Lines to allow crew to ‘readily use stun guns’ to manage unruly passengers

The changes would ease conditions on using Taser guns so that crew can readily use stun guns. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ahil cuts cake along with Salman as he celebrates 51st birthday

A picture shared by Salman on social media and another while he posed for shutterbugs.
 

Man suffering from cancer donates pizza for a year to food bank

He is the winner of a contest sponsored by his favorite neighborhood restaurant (Photo: AP)
 

Thousands attend 15-yr-old Mexican girl's birthday party following viral invite

Rubi Ibarra at her 15th birthday, in the village of La Joya in Mexico on Monday. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Unconstitutional assault’: After raids, ex-TN Chief Secy claims life in danger

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

IT detects Rs 169 crore black income after raids on mall in Bengaluru

Currency seized during raids (Photo: PTI)

Indigo, Spicejet aircraft come face-to-face on runway at Delhi airport

(Photo: ANI Twitter)

After note ban, Rs 104 cr deposited in accounts of BSP and Mayawati’s brother

BSP supremo Mayawati at a press conference at the party office in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Goa: Jet Airways flight skids off runway; 15 passengers injured

Besides 154 passengers, there were 7 crew members on board. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham