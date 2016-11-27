 LIVE !  :  Ben Stokes picked up the important wicket of Virat Kohli. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: England dismiss Kohli, India in trouble
 
Should we stop corruption or stop the country: Modi on Bharat Bandh

ANI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 4:17 pm IST
The Opposition parties will launch a country wide protest 'Aakrosh Diwas' on Monday over demonetisation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): With the opposition set to observe 'Aakrosh Diwas' across the nation on Monday against the Centre's demonetisation move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the nation to either end corruption or endorse the protest.

"I have asked 50 days from the nation. We are talking about stopping the black money, they (Opposition) are talking about stopping the country. Choose between 'note bandi' and 'Bharat bandi'. On one hand we are initiating steps to curb corruption but on the other side a few people are talking about ' Bharat Bandh'. Those who have looted the country for 70 years won't be spared," Prime Minister Modi said while speaking at the BJP's Parivartan rally here.

Asserting that corruption and black money have ruined the nation, Prime Minister Modi said the government is working hard to help its people.

"I seek your blessings to end corruption and work towards development. I have asked only 50 days, no there are only 30 days left. Corruption and black money have ruined the nation. India should now become free from all such evils. I salute the people of this country. Despite facing inconvenience, people have accepted demonetization drive," he added.

Vouching for digital banking, the Prime Minister urged the youth to train other people how mobile technology can lead to transparent transactions.

"Technology has simplified our lives. Mobile phones have become banks today. I urge the youth to train other people how mobile technology can lead to transparent transactions. It will choke black money," he added.

The opposition parties will launch a country wide protest 'Aakrosh Diwas' on Monday over the BJP-led NDA regime's demonetisation move.

This come as the deadlock continues in Parliament with the government refusing to agree to a discussion in the Lok Sabha that ends in a vote.

The ruling dispensation has also rejected the opposition's demand that Prime Minister Modi speak in the Rajya Sabha, where the government is in a minority. 

