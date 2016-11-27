Nation, Current Affairs

Quit drinking or leave Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Nov 27, 2016, 1:14 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 3:18 am IST
Nitish Kumar directed police to probe those who have been involved in the liquor business before the Act was imposed.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Dismissing speculations that the state government was planning to roll back the harsh Prohibition Act, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during prohibition day function asked people to either “quit drinking habit or leave Bihar”.

Nitish Kumar, who had earlier convened an all-party meeting on November 22 to discuss the penal provisions of the existing Act, said that the ban on liquor has changed the face of the state and people have gained from it and now “those who cannot quit the habit of drinking liquor may leave Bihar”. He also directed the police to probe those who have been involved in the liquor business before the Act was imposed.

