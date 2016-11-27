Nation, Current Affairs

Narendra Modi for change in the quality of police forces

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 27, 2016, 3:04 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 3:04 am IST
Modi stresses foot-patrolling, constable-level intel.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a qualitative change in the police force through a collective training effort as the security scenario has changed. He said technology and human interface are both important for the police force to keep progressing and emphasised the importance of foot-patrolling and constable-level intelligence.

Mr Modi recalled the terror attack in Mumbai this very day in 2008 and how the police bravely fought against the terrorists. He also remembered the 33,000 police personnel who died on duty.

The PM was speaking on the second day of the three-day closed door 51st annual conference of DGs/IGs of states and UTs and heads of central police organisations, at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here on Saturday. As the discus sions involved security matters, the media was barred from the meeting and briefed later.

“This annual conference has now undergone a transformation in the way it is conducted. It has become a platform for sharing experiences,” the PM remarked.
On training, Mr Modi said the development of soft skills was now essential. Aspects like human psychology and behavioural psychology should be parts of training, he added. The Prime Minister said leadership skills are important, and the onus lies on senior officers to inculcate these skills in police personnel.

The PM discussed cross-border terrorism, infiltration after the surgical strike against Pakistan, steps to counter radicalisation of youth, reforms in the police set-up and other security concerns in the country besides the effect of demonetisation and asserted that the Centre will cleanse the economy.

Mr Modi led an hour-long yoga exercise for police officers, and launched a mobile app — Indian Police at Your Call. He also presented the President’s Police Medals for distinguished service to IB officers.

Earlier in the day, the PM paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, planted a sapling, and placed a wreath at the police martyr’s column. The three-day conference was inaugurated yesterday by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, NSA Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi attended.

This is the third time since Independence the conference is being held outside Delhi. It was held in Guwahati in 2014 and Kutch last year. The idea of holding the meeting of DGPs and IGPs outside Delhi was mooted by Mr Modi after he assumed power in 2014.

