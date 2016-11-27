Maha Prashikshan Abhiyan: BJP to hold oratory classes for its leaders

New Delhi: After training nearly nine lakh new members on the organisation values and ideology of the BJP, the party is now all set to launch another “Maha Prashikshan Abhiyan” for its MPs, MLAs, counsellors and members in the local bodies across the country.

Instilling in its members the principal points of the party’s ideology of “integral humanism” and reminding them of the do’s and don’ts while making public speeches, the Maha Prashikshan Abhiyan will also give lessons on the party’s “glorious history” and the harships its ideologues and veterans faced to bring the party to the level it has reached at present.

While there will be lessons on “great events”, including the Ramjanambhoomi movement, there will also be lessons on the “historic decisions”, including the demonetisation move, taken by NDA governments.

The BJP had held a “prashikshan abhiyan” for its new members after it launched a membership drive in 2014, and after its culmination, claimed that it had become the “largest political party in the world” with more than 10 crore members.

The second round of the “Maha Prashikshan Abhiyan” will likely begin in February 2017, and will continue for more than five years, before it covers all the states and Union territories. To prevent situations where the party faced embarrassment over leaders’ controversial statements, or statements contrary to the party line, a session on “do’s and don’ts” during public speaking will be held where professionals will impart skills, including oratory skills.

There will also be lessons on using the social media and how to make it a two-way interactive tool. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on numerous occasions, stressed that BJP leaders should use social media tools to remain connected with the masses. In terms of online following, Mr Modi is one of the world’s most leading politicians due to his social media presence.