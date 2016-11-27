Nation, Current Affairs

Maha Prashikshan Abhiyan: BJP to hold oratory classes for its leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 1:59 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 1:59 am IST
There will be lessons on “great events”, including the Ramjanambhoomi movement, there will also be lessons on the “historic decisions”.
PM Narendra Modi addresses the BJP’s Parivartan Rally in Ghazipur. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Narendra Modi addresses the BJP’s Parivartan Rally in Ghazipur. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After training nearly nine lakh new members on the organisation values and ideology of the BJP, the party is now all set to launch another “Maha Prashikshan Abhiyan” for its MPs, MLAs, counsellors and members in the local bodies across the country.

Instilling in its members the principal points of the party’s ideology of “integral humanism” and reminding them of the do’s and don’ts while making public speeches, the Maha Prashikshan Abhiyan will also give lessons on the party’s “glorious history” and the harships its ideologues and veterans faced to bring the party to the level it has reached at present.

While there will be lessons on “great events”, including the Ramjanambhoomi movement, there will also be lessons on the “historic decisions”, including the demonetisation move, taken by NDA governments.

The BJP had held a “prashikshan abhiyan” for its new members after it launched a membership drive in 2014, and after its culmination, claimed that it had become the “largest political party in the world” with more than 10 crore members.

The second round of the “Maha Prashikshan Abhiyan” will likely begin in February 2017, and will continue for more than five years, before it covers all the states and Union territories. To prevent situations where the party faced embarrassment over leaders’ controversial statements, or statements contrary to the party line, a session on “do’s and don’ts” during public speaking will be held where professionals will impart skills, including oratory skills.

There will also be lessons on using the social media and how to make it a two-way interactive tool. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, on numerous occasions, stressed that BJP leaders should use social media tools to remain connected with the masses. In terms of online following, Mr Modi is one of the world’s most leading politicians due to his social media presence.

Tags: maha prashikshan abhiyan, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Alia Bhatt attended an event, and promoted her upcoming Gauri Shinde helmed 'Dear Zindagi'.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt is every bit a damsel at promotional event in Singapore
Bollywood celebrities were snapped at the airport and other places in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Vidya, John, Ileana, Neha are all smiles for shutterbugs
Salim Khan celebrated his birthday on Thursday and several of their family members and friends from the film industry were spotted arriving for it. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman absent as family, friends celebrate his father Salim Khan's birthday
Hrithik Roshan announced the winner of the Mr India World 2016 competition in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan crowns Mr India World 2016
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor walked the ramp for a fashion event and later arrived in Delhi to promote their upcoming film 'Befikre'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Vaani manage ethnic and quirky equally well for Befikre
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and several other stars were spotted arriving at Mukesh Ambani's bash on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars dazzle at Mukesh Ambani's bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Big B, Varun, Raveena pay tribute to 26/11 victims and martyrs on anniversary

The then ATS chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attack.
 

Box office: Alia Bhatt-Shah Rukh’s Dear Zindagi takes a good opening on day one

A still from 'Dear Zindagi'.
 

Video: Smriti Irani pays Rs 100 to cobbler for getting slippers repaired

Union minister Smriti Irani getting her slippers repaired (Photo: Twitter)
 

Exclusive! Is Sana Khan dating her Wajah Tum Ho director Vishal Pandya?

'Wajah Tum Ho' is all set to relase on December 2.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli sledges Ben Stokes during Mohali Test

Kohli’s aggressive style of cricket has helped India gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series against England. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Snapped: Anushka Sharma spends time with Virat Kohli in Chandigarh before match

The picture shared on Twitter by @VirushkaWorld and the picture of Anushka while leaving for Chandigarh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Uttam fine-tunes Akrosh Divas plan; TRS, TD keep away from Nov 28 bandh

TS Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy

Note ban won’t hit farmers, says Amit Shah

BJP National President Amit Shah

Demonetisation: Tax evaders may not find political parties an option

However, if an ‘association’ of 100-plus tax evaders come together to float a political party, the law cannot stop them. (Photo: Representational Image)

Prohibition Act: Quit drinking or leave Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan pleaded to stop firing: Manohar Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham