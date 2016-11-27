Nation, Current Affairs

Bandh tomorrow: Left, Mamata Banerjee divide Opposition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Nov 27, 2016, 2:18 am IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 3:22 am IST
Communist parties call for protest in Bengal on Monday.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Even before the much-hyped protest against the Modi government’s demonetisation move could take off, cracks have surfaced within the opposition with the Left going all out to prevent Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee from emerging as a key strategist and the face unifying anti-BJP forces.

While the opposition is gearing up for the protest march across the nation on November 28, the Left parties have called for a 12-hour Bengal bandh on the same day – a move that is being vehemently opposed by Ms Banerjee.

Cracks have also surfaced within the Grand Alliance. Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar described demonetisation as a “brave move”. However, RJD and Congress, which are part of the Grand Alliance in Bihar, have been strongly opposing the move right from the onset. Congress, at the national level, is virtually leading the charge against demonetisation.

The Samajwadi Party has also been a striking discordant note with regard to their position on demonetisation. On one hand, Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agarwal launched a scathing attack against the move on the floor of the House, on the other party general secretary Amar Singh not only called it a “bold move” but also claimed that “he as a countryman was proud to have such Prime Minister who was so dedicated and adamant to root out corruption”.

Tags: modi government, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

