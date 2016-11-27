 LIVE !  :  Parthiv Patel has looked very comfortable out on the pitch. (Photo: BCCI) Live | Ind vs Eng, 3rd Test, Day 2: Patel out, England get important breakthrough
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Don't play with lives of poor, Modi warns black money holders

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 12:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 1:00 pm IST
A very stringent law to deal with 'benami' transactions seriously is being implemented, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday warned unscrupulous elements not to play with the lives of the poor by depositing illegal money into their accounts as stringent law against 'benami' transactions were in place to deal with them, as he asked the youth and other sections to move towards a "cashless society".

"Even now, some people think they can bring their black money, the money earned through corruption or the one which is unaccounted for, back into the system through illegal means.

"Unfortunately, they are misusing the poor for this purpose by misleading, luring or tempting them by putting money into their accounts," Modi said in his first 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme after he announced the demonetisation move on November 8.

"A very stringent law to deal with 'benami' transactions is being implemented, that will make such things (transactions) very difficult. Government does not want the people to face such difficulties," the Prime Minister said in a veiled warning.

"I would tell such (unscrupulous) people that to reform or not reform is your wish. Following the law or not is your wish - that the law will take care of. But please don't play with the life of the poor. Don't do anything due to which, when there is an investigation, the name of the poor comes on record and he gets into trouble because of you," he said.

However, he said that wrong practices have become so entrenched that some people were still not mending their ways.

"These people are trying to find ways to again bring their ill gotten wealth, black money, benami and unaccounted cash back in to the system. They are scouting for illegal ways to save their black money and unfortunately even in this pursuit they are looking to misuse the poor."

The Prime Minister, however, congratulated the people for facing difficulties but supporting demonetisation to fight graft and black money.

Efforts are being made to mislead the people against demonetisation move, but they were making sacrifices for a better India, he said, appealing to the youth, "the true soldiers", to lead the battle against corruption.

Modi's statement came amid opposition attacks and their demand that he replies to their concerns over demonetisation in Parliament.

Modi said "our dream is for a cashless society. It is correct that we cannot achieve it immediately. But India can definitely move towards a less-cash society. Once we start the move towards a less-cash society, the goal of a cashless society will not be far away."

He lauded the efforts of various sections of society including farmers, tea garden workers and traders who have faced difficulties because of this big decision, but made adjustments and are still strongly carrying forward with their work.

He said the demonetisation move was an opportunity for traders to move towards digital transactions and strengthen their businesses.

Noting the plight of the workers, the Prime Minister said they do not get paid the minimum wages and got less than what was written on paper or have to "give a cut to someone waiting outside". In this way, the workers are exploited.

Opening bank accounts will help solve this problem, he said, adding that the workers could then use their mobile apps to carry out monetary transactions.

He urged the youth to go to ten families and small businessmen and teach them how to use mobile technology to carry out digital transactions which, he said, were "safe and secure." Such drives should be carried out in schools, colleges, NCC and NSS, he said, adding that the "youths are agents of change."

He said the employees of the government, post offices and the banks were all working very hard and with dedication and observed that the struggle to fight the ills of 70 years would not be easy.

The Prime Minister also said that the sowing done by farmers this year was in fact more than what was done last year.

Referring to the development process in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the heads of panchayats, whom he had met a few weeks ago, were disturbed about the spate of burning down of schools in the Valley.

He said the high attendance of 95 per cent in the recent Board examinations in Jammu and Kashmir "shows the resolve of the youth there to strive for a better future."

Tags: mann ki baat, narendra modi, demonetisation

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

Mann ki Baat: Modi bats for cashless economy, urges for a 'digital India'

I understand your problems but for a disease which has infected our country for 70 years, treatment can't be simple, the PM said.
27 Nov 2016 11:11 AM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 13-year-old boy with largest Afro ends up in record books

Tyler was inspired to grow his Afro after seeing a photo of his father as a young boy in the 1970s (Photo: YouTube)
 

Forget patchup, Ranbir-Kat haven't uttered a word to each other since separation

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in their happy days.
 

Too hot! Katrina Kaif’s having a gala time in Maldives with Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared the pictures on his Instagram account.
 

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja surprises one and all with mystery ball

Ravindra Jadeja was one of the best bowlers on the first day, picking up a couple of wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Those sexually assaulting women should be castrated, says Meera Jasmine

Meera Jasmine
 

Giving in to pre-release nervousness, Aamir Khan starts smoking again?

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation has reduced crime rate in Mumbai: Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)

Mann ki Baat: Modi bats for cashless economy, urges for a 'digital India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:PTI)

Punjab: Armed men in police uniform break into jail, free Khalistan chief

Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief and noted terrorist Harminder Singh Mintoo (Photo: file)

Wasted opportunity?: Indo-Pak talks on sidelines of Heart of Asia unlikely

Pakistan Prime Minister's Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AFP)

Castro, Indira's meet was of a bear hug and strong message

Fidel Castro hugging Indira Gandhi in 1983 in New Delhi (Photo: Congress archives)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham