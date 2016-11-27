Dharmendra Pradhan a contender for Odisha CM post?

Bhubaneswar: Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mahasamavesh public rally in Odisha seems to have solved many queries with regard to party’s stand vis-a-vis the ruling BJD and projection of party’s chief ministerial candidate in the 2019 elections.

The rally, which was addressed by BJP president Amit Shah, marked the party for first time, and all the state leaders, directly or indirectly, accepting in their speeches the rising of Union petroleum and natural gas (PNG) minister Dharmendra Pradhan as numero uno in the state organisation.

Before BJP president Amit Shah heaped praises on Pradhan, describing him as "a successful minister" in the Modi government, Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram said that the public rally became a huge success because of the efforts of the PNG minister.