Nation, Current Affairs

Country can be made cashless within 2-3 months: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

PTI
Published Nov 27, 2016, 8:32 pm IST
Updated Nov 27, 2016, 8:33 pm IST
The issue of cash requirements for rural bank branches for Kharif harvest marketing and Rabi sowing and crop loans was also discussed.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asked bankers to help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a cashless economy.

"Let us accept the challenge, plan accordingly and make cashless economy possible as appealed by our PM Narendra Modi ji," Fadnavis said, addressing an urgent meeting of State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) in Mumbai.

Fadnavis said the country could be made cashless in 2-3 months if tireless efforts were put into it.

Fadnavis had called this meeting to discuss cashless transactions, increasing modes of e-payments, facilitating transactions in rural areas for farmers, traders and transporters, a CMO official said.

Minister Subhash Deshmukh, Secretaries of various Departments, representatives from RBI, SBI, BOM, BOI, NABARD and mobile wallet companies were present.

The issue of cash requirements for rural bank branches for Kharif harvest marketing and Rabi sowing and crop loans was also discussed on Sunday.

It was decided to use all 'Aaple Sarkar' Centres in Maharashtra for digital banking facilities to bring major relief at Gram Panchayat level, the official said.

Banks agreed to provide single form to easily transfer cash from farmers account to authorised dealers' account for purchase of seeds, pesticides etc.

Fadnavis congratulated bank officials for working extra hours and smoothly handling pressure. He appealed to them to work in the same way for a few more days, the official said.

"We have to work for farmers and even for farm labourers. We need to increase number of Point of Sale to bring ease for people in this situation," he said.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, cashless economy, demonetisation, rabi crops
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra yells at me a lot: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra have worked together in two films - 'Gunday' and 'Bajirao Mastani'.
 

Kareena is due on December 20, confirms her father Randhir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan
 

Video: French 'Spiderman' climbs Barcelona sky scraper sans harness

The urban climber is famous for his daredevil, harness-free approach to scuttling up buildings (Photo: Associated Press)
 

On hunting expedition: Son mistakes father for deer, shoots him dead

A 24-year-old man in the US shot dead his father during a hunting expedition, mistaking him for a deer. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 

Cricketers remember Phil Hughes on his death anniversary

On November 27, 2014, the talented Australian left-handed batsman Phil Hughes passed away. (Photo: AFP)
 

Single women find it easier to get an orgasm than those in relationships

It's better to be single and more playful (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nabha jailbreak: Arvind Kejriwal demands Sukhbir's resignation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Did not misuse funds, could have created lakhs of terrorists: Zakir Naik

Controversial Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik. (Photo: PTI)

Nabha jailbreak: 1 person arrested from UP, Punjab govt sacks officials

Security personnel and media outside Nabha Central Jail, which was stormed by armed men who helped in escaping five terrorists including Khalistan Liberation Front chief Harminder Mintoo, in Nabha on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Congress calls for Urjit Patel's resignation, Arun Jaitley hits back

RBI Governor, Urjit Patel and Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley during a conference ahead of BRICS Summit, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

PM's idea of cashless economy unrealistic: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham