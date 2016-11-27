Common card coming for 21 banks, says Venkaiah Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said the Centre will soon introduce a common card with which users can access services of 21 banks. “We are working on the guidelines,” Mr Naidu said. No name has been chosen for the card. Mr Naidu was speaking after participating in a range of programmes in Visakhapatnam.

Referring to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s scathing attack on the government in Parliament two days ago, Mr Naidu said, “The Indian economy saw its worst days when Dr Singh was Prime Minister. An array of scams came to light at that time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, being the modern Sushruta, has initiated chemotherapy for the black money cancer. Dr Singh giving suggestions on demonetisation is nothing short of a joke.” At Tadepalligudem, he said demonetisation would bring down prices.