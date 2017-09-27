Militants gun down BSF jawan at home in north Kashmir

Srinagar: Militants tonight barged into the residence of a BSF constable in Hajjan in north Kashmir and shot him dead, besides injuring four of his family members, police said.

The constable, Rameez Parrey, had come home on holiday a few days ago, they said. The militants, after forcing their way into the house at Parrey Mohalla, fired indiscriminately at the family. The jawan died on the spot. Four of his family members --his father, two brothers and an aunt -- were injured, police said.

The condition of the jawan's aunt was stated to be serious, while that of the three others was stable. The Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, S P Vaid, termed the incident as "barbaric and inhumane" and said the guilty would be punished.