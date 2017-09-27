Hyderabad police chief Mahender Reddy tops race for Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: The post of the Telangana state Director General of Police falls vacant on November 11, and there are seven contenders for the post. The name of Hyderabad police commissioner M. Mahender Reddy is making the rounds as the top contender, and and he is likely to be the Chief Minister’s choice, though six senior Director General rank officers are also eligible.

Should Mr Mahender Reddy get the job, his successor is likely to be chosen from among three Additional Director General rank officers. Mr Mahender Reddy belongs to the 1986 batch and has been on good terms with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, even before the TRS came to power. The CM has praised Mr Reddy for his use of CCTV surveillance in the city and making use of technology in police administration as well as crime investigation.

When the state was on the boil during the Separate Telangana movement, Mr Mahender Reddy worked with the Intelligence wing and today he is believed to be part of crucial decisions made by the state government.

4 cops in the race to head city police force

Sources in the government said that though Mr Mahendar Reddy was the hot favourite, DG (Railways & Road Safety) T. Krishna Pra-sad, and principal secretary, home, Rajiv Tri-devi, were contenders.

Other senior officers eligible for the post are: Ms Tejdeep Kaur, a 1983 batch officer heading the Special Protection Force, Mr Sundeep Lakhtakia from the 1984 batch, holding additional charge as DG, CRPF, 1985 batch officer Dr Ish Kumar, currently Director, National Crime Records Bureau, and Additional Director, Intelligence Bureau, GoI, Prabhakar Alok.

The state has to write to the UPSC with the names of seven eligible officers. The UPSC will shortlist three and send it back to the state government. The Chief Minister will select one from among the three.

The job to select the next commissioner of police, should the post fall vacant, lies with the government. IPS officers holding Additional Director General of Police rank are eligible.

Some names in circulation are ex Cyberabad police chief C.V. Anand, DGP, Law and Order, Anjani Kumar; Mr Jitender, now with the National Police Aca-demy, and Mr J. Purnachandra Rao, Additional DG, Anti Corruption Bureau.

In the running

The names of the three officers are being mentioned to take over as DGP after Mr Anurag Sharma retires on November 11:

DGP, railways and road safety, Krishna Prasad Tenneti

Principal secretary, home, Rajiv Trivedi

Hyderabad police commissioner, M. Mahendar Reddy

If Hyderabad police commissioner M. Mahendar Reddy makes it to the top post, among those who could make it as Hyderabad police chief are:

M. Gopi Krishna (1987), Additional DGP, Organisation & Police reforms.

V. K Singh (1987), Additional DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services.

J. Purnachandra Rao (1988), Additional DGP, Anti Corruption Bureau.

Umesh Sharraf (1989), Additional DGP, Joint Director, National Police Academy.

Govind Singh (1990), Additional DGP, Crime Investigation Department.

Anjani Kumar (1990), Additional DGP, Law & Order.

Ravi Gupta (1990), Additional DGP, Technical Services

C.V. Anand, (1991), Additional DGP, Commissioner, consumer affairs, food & civil supplies.

Rajiv Ratan (1991), Additional DGP, Fire Services and Disaster Management.

Jitender (1992), Additional DGP, director of Telangana State Police Academy.