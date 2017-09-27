Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad police chief Mahender Reddy tops race for Telangana DGP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Sep 27, 2017, 12:52 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 1:32 am IST
Reddy worked with the Intelligence wing and today he is believed to be part of crucial decisions made by the state government.
M. Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner (Photo: DC/File)
 M. Mahender Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner (Photo: DC/File)

Hyderabad: The post of the Telangana state Director General of Police falls vacant on November 11, and there are seven contenders for the post. The name of Hyderabad police commissioner M. Mahender Reddy is making the rounds as the top contender, and and he is likely to be the Chief Minister’s choice, though six senior Director General rank officers are also eligible.

Should Mr Mahender Reddy get the job, his successor is likely to be chosen from among three Additional Director General rank officers. Mr Mahender Reddy belongs to the 1986 batch and has been on good terms with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, even before the TRS came to power. The CM has praised Mr Reddy for his use of CCTV surveillance in the city and making use of technology in police administration as well as crime investigation.

When the state was on the boil during the Separate Telangana movement, Mr Mahender Reddy worked with the Intelligence wing and today he is believed to be part of crucial decisions made by the state government.

4 cops in the race to head city police force
Sources in the government said that though Mr Mahendar Reddy was the hot favourite, DG (Railways & Road Safety) T. Krishna Pra-sad, and principal secretary, home, Rajiv Tri-devi, were contenders.

Other senior officers eligible for the post are: Ms Tejdeep Kaur, a 1983 batch officer heading the Special Protection Force, Mr Sundeep Lakhtakia from the 1984 batch, holding additional charge as DG, CRPF, 1985 batch officer Dr Ish Kumar, currently Director, National Crime Records Bureau, and Additional Director, Intelligence Bureau, GoI, Prabhakar Alok.

The state has to write to the UPSC with the names of seven eligible officers. The UPSC will shortlist three and send it back to the state government. The Chief Minister will select one from among the three.

The job to select the next commissioner of police, should the post fall vacant, lies with the government. IPS officers holding Additional Director General of Police rank are eligible.

Some names in circulation are ex Cyberabad police chief C.V. Anand, DGP, Law and Order, Anjani Kumar; Mr Jitender, now with the National Police Aca-demy, and Mr J. Purnachandra Rao, Additional DG, Anti Corruption Bureau.

In the running
The names of the three officers are being mentioned to take over as DGP after Mr Anurag Sharma retires on November 11:
DGP, railways and road safety, Krishna Prasad Tenneti
Principal secretary, home, Rajiv Trivedi
Hyderabad police commissioner, M. Mahendar Reddy

If Hyderabad police commissioner M. Mahendar Reddy makes it to the top post, among those who could make it as Hyderabad police chief are:
M. Gopi Krishna (1987), Additional  DGP, Organisation & Police reforms.
V. K Singh (1987), Additional DGP, Prisons and Correctional Services.
J. Purnachandra Rao (1988), Additional DGP, Anti Corruption Bureau.
Umesh Sharraf (1989), Additional DGP, Joint Director, National Police Academy.
Govind Singh (1990), Additional DGP, Crime Investigation Department.
Anjani Kumar (1990), Additional DGP, Law & Order.
Ravi Gupta (1990), Additional DGP, Technical Services
C.V. Anand, (1991), Additional DGP, Commissioner, consumer affairs, food & civil supplies.
Rajiv Ratan (1991), Additional DGP, Fire Services and Disaster Management.
Jitender (1992), Additional DGP, director of Telangana State Police Academy.

Tags: mahender reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

101-year-old athlete Mann Kaur fails to get visa for Asian Masters meet

Mann Kaur, who had won the 100-metre race at the World Masters Games in Auckland earlier this year, and her 79-year-old son were to participate in the ongoing 20th Asia Masters Athletics Championships in Rugao in China.(Photo: AFP)
 

Man spends Rs 1 lakh on giant teddy bear to impress woman, gets rejected in public

The images have emerged on social media in China (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Men who can make women laugh more likely to satisfy them in bed

Previous studies pointed out income and self confidence as factors (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Child with painful swollen eyes may go blind as parents can't afford treatment

The father even sold his land and the family cow for the treatment (Photo: YouTube)
 

He needs to rein his neck: David Lloyd slams Virat Kohli for aggression vs Australia

English cricketer-turned-commentator David Llyod feels that Kohli should rein his belligerence, adding he does it to hog all the limelight. (Photo: Twitter/PTI)
 

Police say I had a great night: Ravindra Jadeja's Instagram photo sparks controversy

Jadeja took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself on Monday. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat: Jain couple renounces Rs 100 cr wealth, daughter to become monks

Sumit and Anamika, who hail from Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, were granted ‘deeksha’ by Sadhumargi Jain Acharya Ramlal Maharaj. (Representational Image)

Rahul woos Patidars, invokes legacy of Sardar Patel

At Falla village in Jamnagar, people greeted him with the slogan 'Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar'. Many in the crowd wore caps with the slogan. (Photo: OfficeofRG | Twitter)

Delhi HC dismisses Honeypreet's bail plea, asks her to surrender

In her bail application Honeypreet alleged that she is facing life threats from the drug syndicate of Punjab and Haryana. (Photo: PTI)

Ashok Choudhary removed from post of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee

Ashok Choudhary, President, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee. (Photo: PTI)

All met Jaya in hospital: TN minister contradicts Cabinet colleagues

Srinivasan's comments have triggered a renewed demand by the DMK and other opposition parties for a thorough probe into the death of Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham