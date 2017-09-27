Hearing in Kashmiri Separatist Shabir Shah terror funding case adjourned till Oct 13

Shah was arrested from Srinagar by the ED on July 26, a day after several Hurriyat leaders were taken into custody by NIA. (Photo: PTI | File)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah and a suspected hawala dealer till October 13 in a 2005 money laundering case for alleged terror financing.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma also gave copies of the final report (charge sheet) to accused Shah and alleged hawala dealer Mohammed Alsam Wani and set the next date of hearing on October 13 when it will also scrutinise the report and other documents filed along with it.

ED had filed the charge sheet on September 23.

The case dates back to August 2005 in which the Delhi Police's Special Cell had arrested Wani from Srinagar on August 6.

36-year-old Wani had earlier claimed that he had given Rs 2.25 crore to Shah, following which the ED had registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against the duo.

Shah was arrested from Srinagar by the ED on July 26, a day after several Hurriyat leaders were taken into custody by the National Investigating Agency in a case of alleged terror funding in the Valley.