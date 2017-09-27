Nation, Current Affairs

Madras HC asks EC to explain Jaya’s thumb impression on election form

ANI
Published Sep 27, 2017, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 8:35 pm IST
This was based on a petition filed against the victory of AK Bose in Tirupurkundram bypolls held in November 2016.
The petitioner raised questions about former late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's thumb impression on the EC forms and questioned its authenticity. (Photo: PTI | File)
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday summoned the Election Commission (EC) officials to appear in person before it to explain about former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa's thumb impression on papers supporting All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA AK Bose's nomination.

Jayalalithaa was in hospital, undergoing treatment, at the time.

The petitioner raised questions about former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's thumb impression on the EC forms and questioned its authenticity.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate P Saravanan, who lost the by-election in Tiruparankundram Assembly Constituency had filed a petition in Madras High Court, seeking details of Jayalalithaa's thumb impression on affidavit filed by Bose, elected from the constituency in the November 2016 bypoll.

Saravanan had challenged the victory of Bose in Thiruparankundram bypoll when Jayalalithaa was in the hospital in 2016.

Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


