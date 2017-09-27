Army inflicts casualties in op against NSCN(K) on Indo-Myanmar border

The firefight between security forces and insurgents occurred at 4:45 hours in the morning. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Wednesday inflicted heavy casualties after it targeted the insurgent group, NSCN-Khaplang in Nagaland along the India-Myanmar border, the Eastern Command said.

It also dismissed reports of injuries to its troops.

The firefight between security forces and insurgents occurred at 4:45 hours in the morning.

A column of Indian Army while operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents, to which they reacted swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents.

According to the Army, the insurgents broke contact and fled the spot.

Official security sources told ANI that it was not a surgical strike and also reiterated that the troops did not cross the International border.