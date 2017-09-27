Nation, Current Affairs

Army inflicts casualties in op against NSCN(K) on Indo-Myanmar border

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 27, 2017, 3:31 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 3:35 pm IST
Officials said that it was not a surgical strike and the troops did not cross the International border.
The firefight between security forces and insurgents occurred at 4:45 hours in the morning. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 The firefight between security forces and insurgents occurred at 4:45 hours in the morning. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Wednesday inflicted heavy casualties after it targeted the insurgent group, NSCN-Khaplang in Nagaland along the India-Myanmar border, the Eastern Command said.

It also dismissed reports of injuries to its troops.

The firefight between security forces and insurgents occurred at 4:45 hours in the morning.

A column of Indian Army while operating along Indo-Myanmar border was fired upon by unidentified insurgents, to which they reacted swiftly and brought down heavy retaliatory fire on the insurgents.

According to the Army, the insurgents broke contact and fled the spot.

Official security sources told ANI that it was not a surgical strike and also reiterated that the troops did not cross the International border.

Tags: nscn-khaplang, nscnk, india-myanmar border, indian army, insurgent groups
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hardik Pandya posts Instagram photo with brother Krunal, KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal

The 23-year-old Hardik has had a memorable series so far, with both ball and bat, scoring 181 runs in three matches so far, and picking up five wickets. (Photo: Twitter / Hardik Pandya)
 

Watch: Here’s what Ravichandran Ashwin did to Paul Collingwood during county match

Sachin scored 82 runs off 130 deliveries to help Worcestershire score 335/10 in the first innings. (Photo:PTI)
 

Remembering Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary: Best 10 films

Yash Chopra and his eternally charming films will be forever engraved in our hearts.
 

The Ashes: A day after arrest, Ben Stokes makes cut to Joe Root-led England squad

Ben Stokes, who was also retained as vice-captain, was picked for the tour purely on cricketing grounds although he won't be playing in an ODI against West Indies. (Photo: AP)
 

Heartbroken snake expert films his own death after letting black mamba bite him

His eyes can be seen rolling as his muscles become numb (Photo: Facebook)
 

We are disturbed, she did us wrong: Aditya-Zarina slap legal notice on Kangana

Zarina Wahab had recently slammed Kangana Ranaut's allegations about her Aditya Pancholi and her.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Apollo chairman, TN health secretary briefed visitors on Amma's death: OS Manian

Srinivasan's comments have triggered a renewed demand by the DMK and other opposition parties for a thorough probe into the death of Jayalalithaa. (Photo: PTI)

There's no Kashmir issue, need to 'change discourse' around J&K: Jitendra Singh

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh underlined the Centre’s proactive steps in bringing development to the Valley, especially with respect to neutralising extremist forces. (Photo: PTI)

Communist Marxist Party General Secretary K R Arvindakshan passes away at 66

Communist Marxist Party (CMP) General Secretary, K R Arvindakshan passes away at a private hospital in Kozhikode. (Photo: Twitter @kraravindakshan)

MHA likely to systematise Free Movement Regime along Mizo-Myanmar border

Meanwhile, the state home department said, not a single Rohingya Muslim refugee had entered Mizoram till date. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Goa: Woman sexually assaults 17-yr-old boy, booked under POSCO Act

The incident came to light when the boy returned home and started behaving abnormally. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham