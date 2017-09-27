Hyderabad: Ola driver misbehaves, harasses woman passenger, arrested

The driver later diverted the car to another route and when the woman questioned and shouted at him, he stopped the vehicle. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a driver attached with cab aggregator Ola for allegedly harassing a 25-year-old woman passenger.

The woman, a software professional, had booked an 'Ola Share' cab to Lingampally railway station on Tuesday. After the two other passengers got off, the driver, K Shivakumar (22), allegedly started staring at the woman.

He allegedly forced her to disclose her phone number and misbehaved with her, an official at the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

The driver later diverted the car to another route and when the woman questioned and shouted at him, he stopped the vehicle. The woman then got down from the cab and lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police's 'SHE Team', which keeps an eye on eve-teasers, the police official said.

Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354D (stalking) at Vanastalipuram police station, he said.

The cab driver has been arrested, the official said.