GHMC must act, can’t leave it to police: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court has made it clear that the GHMC cannot washed its hands off by intimating the police to take action whenever it received complaints regarding unauthorised or illegal constructions.

Justice A. Ramalingeswara Rao was allowing a petition by Ms Padma Reddy and others challenging the action of the GHMC in allowing the private individuals to construct buildings in violation of the sanctioned building plan in Housing Board Colony, Bahadurpura.

The judge said, “it is a common knowledge that several unauthorised structures are coming up in the city due to laxity of the corporation officials.”

The judge pointed out that officials of the corporation were obliged to stop illegal constructions, and they cannot throw the blame on the police for their failure. The police can only assist the GHMC as and when required.

Stating that the court had earlier directed that further construction be stopped, the judge noted that the correspondence filed in the case indicated that even after the court passing the order, the GHMC deputy commissioner concerned had washed his hands off by intimating the police to see that the construction does not continue at night.

Justice Ramalinges-wara Rao pointed out that the Station House Officer filed a counter categorically stating that it was the duty of the corporation to see that the construction do not take place and they cannot throw blame on the police.

After perusing photographs placed before the court, the judge said that they clearly indicated that the unauthorised structures were completely raised, plastered and painted. This could not have taken place at night as alleged, the judge said.

Justice Ramalinges-wara Rao directed the GHMC to remove the unauthorised structures in Bahadurpura within three months.