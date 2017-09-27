Nation, Current Affairs

Extortion racket case: Dawood's brother, 2 others sent to 4-day police custody

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 27, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 27, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Police have been questioning Kaskar after his arrest in connection with the case last week.
During the interrogation by the Intelligence Bureau, Kaskar confirmed that Dawood Ibrahim, wanted in several cases including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, is in Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)
 During the interrogation by the Intelligence Bureau, Kaskar confirmed that Dawood Ibrahim, wanted in several cases including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, is in Pakistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Thane: A Thane Court on Wednesday sent underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar and two other accused in an extortion racket case to police custody for four days.

Police have been questioning Kaskar after his arrest in connection with the case last week.

During the interrogation by the Intelligence Bureau, Kaskar confirmed that his brother Dawood Ibrahim, wanted in several cases including the 1993 Mumbai blasts case, is in Pakistan.

He also said that Dawood is of late wary of calling his relatives or his men in India on phone for fear of tapping.

Kaskar also revealed that fugitive gangster Dawood’s wife Mehzabeen had travelled to Dubai in 2016 from Pakistan to meet his family.

Kaskar was taken into custody from his sister Haseena Parkar's house on the night of September 18 by a team led by Pradeep Sharma, encounter specialist and Anti-Extortion Cell's senior inspector.

