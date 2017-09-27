Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu to help doctor hurt in acid attack

Naidu assured that the state government would extend financial help for the treatment of the victim doctor.
AP Chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu
Visakhapatnam: Directing police officials to speed up investigation into the acid attack incident involving Vizag-based pediatrician Balaji Bhusan Patnaik, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday assured that the state government would extend financial help for the treatment of the victim doctor. 

This newspaper had published a report on its September 25 edition as how the doctor has almost lost one eye with 90 per cent vision damage in his left eye and the doctors treating him are not sure about the prognosis of the other eye. He suffered almost 80-90 per cent facial and neck burns and is undergoing treatment at Nair Hospital, Mumbai.

Officials of I& PR department said responding to the news report published in Deccan Chronicle, the Chief Minister on Tuesday told Vizag City Commissioner of Police T. Yoganand to expedite the investigation and nab the culprit as soon as possible.  

As the doctor’s fraternity and friends of the victim had to launch a donation drive to pool enough money to ensure that the doctor gets access to best treatment, the CM spoke to the family members of the victim and assured them of all financial help needed for treatment.  

The CCTV footage, upon which the Vizag police were zeroing on in to get some clues in the acid attack incident, has also turned of no use now as the Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad could not decipher anything from the images.

Now, the city police have summoned Bhubaneswar-based physiotherapist Dr Monalisa Mahapatra, with whom Dr. Balaji Bhushan Patnaik had words with hours before he was attacked with acid by unknown miscreants.

