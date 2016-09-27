UP Cabinet reshuffle: Akhilesh Yadav reinducts 3 ministers, promotes 6

Lucknow: In his eighth cabinet reshuffle on Monday, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav amply revealed the political, electoral and even family compulsions he is facing on the eve of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The chief minister reinducted three ministers he had dismissed earlier and promoted six ministers of state to Cabinet rank.

One minister, Pappu Nishad, was also dismissed on Monday. The ministers were sworn in by Governor Ram Naik at Raj Bhavan on Monday. It may be recalled that controversial minister Gayatri Prajapati was sacked along with another minister, Raj Kishore Singh, on September 12, which had set off a chain reaction in the Yadav clan that led to a public display of anger and resentment among the leaders.

Gayatri Prajapati, who was removed on charges of corruption, is said to be close to SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav’s younger son Prateek Yadav, and it was family pressure that brought Gayatri Prajapati back into the Cabinet.

The compulsion to reinduct Gayatri Prajapati was clear when the chief minister rushed to Raj Bhavan Sunday night after social activist Nutan Thakur met the governor and apprised him of the corruption charges against Mr Prajapati.

Talking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony, SP president Mulayam Singh Yadav said: “I did recommend the name of Gayatri Prajapati and I am glad the chief minister accepted my request. He is a hardworking and loyal party worker and comes from a most backward caste.” Two other ministers, who were earlier dismissed by the CM were sworn in again on Monday.