Shoe hurled at Rahul Gandhi, BJP-RSS gets blamed

Lucknow: A shoe was thrown at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, during his road show in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

The shoe narrowly missed the Congress leader but the attacker was arrested.

Mr Gandhi was riding in an open top vehicle during the road show when the incident took place.

Mr Gandhi was seen briefly glancing at the shoe and then looking away after the object missed him. He completely ignored the incident and continued to wave at the crowd. Mr Gandhi later blamed the RSS and BJP for the attack but said, “I will keep fighting against such forces”.

The arrested man, Hariom Misra, a resident of Shastri Nagar, claimed to be a journalist with a news channel and told the police that, “The Congress has left the country in the dumps in the past 60 years. I have been a journalist for two years and I know. What they were doing when they were in power? This made me angry”. Mr Gandhi began the second phase of his Kisan yatra from Sitapur on Monday and chaired a ‘Khat sabha’ in Lakhimpur in the evening.