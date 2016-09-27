Nation, Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj at UNGA: Pakistan backs terror, isolate it

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KRISHNASWAMI
Published Sep 27, 2016, 12:23 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2016, 2:26 am IST
Sushma declared that J&K would remain an integral part of India, asking Pak to “forget its dream” of attaining Kashmir.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj addressing the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: AP)
 External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj addressing the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Lashing out at Pakistan at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday over its support to terrorism, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said nations that aid, finance, arm, shelter and openly flaunt terrorists have no place in the comity of nations and should be isolated, even as she attacked Islamabad for “the worst form of State oppression” in Balochistan.

The minister also declared that Jammu and Kashmir would remain an integral part of India, asking Islamabad to “forget its dream” of attaining Kashmir.

Ms Swaraj also raised the Uri and Pathankot cross-border terror attacks, saying India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken steps for friendship with Pakistan but had got the Pathankot and Uri terror attacks in return. She also criticised Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif for making baseless allegations of human rights violations against India, adding that those living in glass houses should not throw stones at others.

Ms Swaraj also named and shamed Pakistan and referred to captured Pakistani LeT terrorist Bahadur Ali, saying: “Bahadur Ali is a terrorist in our custody, whose confession is a living proof of Pakistan's complicity in cross-border terror”.

Adopt global treaty on terror: India to UN
She also urged the UN to adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) treaty without further delay, after it had been hanging fire for several years. “In our midst, there are nations that still speak the language of terrorism, that nurture it, peddle it, and export it. To shelter terrorists has become their calling card. These nations, in which UN-designated terrorists roam freely, lead processions and deliver their poisonous sermons of hate with impunity, are as culpable as the very terrorists they harbour. Such countries should have no place in the comity of nations,” Ms Swaraj said in her 18-minute speech.

“On September 21, the Prime Minister of Pakistan used this podium to make allegations about human rights violations in my country. I can only say that those accusing others would do well to introspect and see what egregious abuses they are perpetrating in their own country,” she further said.

