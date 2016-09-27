Don’t hear Karnataka’s plea: Tamil Nadu to Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu also wanted the court not to hear the appeal filed by Karnataka challenging the final award of the Cauvery water disputes

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking an extraordinary prayer not to hear any application from Karnataka relating to Cauvery water dispute till it complied with the directions of the apex court to release 42,000 cusecs of water to Tamil nadu, from September 21 to 27.

In its application which is to come up for hearing on Tuesday before a Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Uday Lalit, the Tamil Nadu government also wanted the court not to hear the appeal filed by Karnataka challenging the final award of the Cauvery water disputes Tribunal on October 18, when all the appeals are listed for hearing.

Can release water in 2017: Karnataka

The Karnataka Government on Monday moved the SC seeking modification of the order directing it to release 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil nadu daily from September 21 to 27 in such a way that it will release this deficit quantity before the end of the season — January 31, 2017.

Karnataka in its application said that the releases already ordered by this Court on September 20 be treated as shortfall to be cleared by the State subsequently. It reiterated the resolution passed by the Legislative assembly that in 2016-2017 there has been an acute situation of distress, but the shortfall will become known only at the end of the season.