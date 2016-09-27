Nation, Current Affairs

Demolition drive: GHMC cracks whip on illegal structures

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | U SUDHAKAR REDDY
Published Sep 27, 2016, 2:20 am IST
Updated Sep 27, 2016, 2:20 am IST
GHMC will initially target buildings and structures in which people are not living currently.
Illegal constructions on Pallecheruvu, Bandlaguda, which had led to flooding of colonies following heavy rains were demolished on Monday. Illegal structures were also demolished at Uppal, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Madeenaguda, Kukatpally, Alwal, Allwyn Colony, Malkajgiri and some other areas.
Hyderabad: GHMC’s demolition and enforcement squads, invoking Section 405 of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, on Monday took up demolition drives across the city and razed encroachments on nalas, lakebeds and tanks.

Section 405 has been invoked to avoid legal hurdles. Encroachers can’t approach courts for stay orders as no notices are served.

According to GHMC chief city planner S. Devender Reddy, Section 405 gives powers to the civic body to remove encroachments without serving notices if the structure, temporary or permanent, is on any street, open channel, drain, well or tank.

GHMC will initially target buildings and structures in which people are not living currently — mostly commercial and upcoming residential projects. Mr Devender Reddy said, “We have prepared an unified report based on Voyants Solutions and Kirloskar, and our field officials, during the recent floods, have identified prioritised structures obstructing flow of water in the nalas.

Residences are not in first list
GHMC chief city planner S. Devender Reddy said, “At present we are not touching dwellings, residential apartments and houses where people are living as we need to work out rehabilitation. Our focus is on commercial structures and upcoming residential projects that are being constructed on nalas or abetting nalas on public land.”

He added that the GHMC need not serve notices and can directly demolish the structures. Section 405 (a) reads: “Any wall, fence, rail, post, step, booth or other structure whether fixed or movable and whether a permanent or a temporary nature, or any fixture which shall be erected or set up in or over any street, any open channel, drain, well or tank contrary to the provisions of HMC act. Section 405 of the Act enables the Mun-icipality to remove unauthorized structures where there is no dispute about the ownership of the Municipality in respect of that land or property.”

Hyderabad police commissioner S. Mahender Reddy has ordered zonal DCPs and ACPs to provide security to the demolition squads. Mr Devender Reddy said that removing the encroachments and widening the nalas as per topographical maps would be done simultaneously.

Asked whether GHMC would continue the drive or whether it was a knee-jerk reaction to the floods, Mr Reddy said, “This time we are determined. Over-night we can’t demolish all the structures. Our target is that by next monsoons we will clean up most structures on nalas, tanks and lake beds.”

Tags: ghmc, illegal structures
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

The violator can be punished with up to three years imprisonment or fine.

GHMC to begin using muscle that it always hid

Court had advised corporation to get violaters arrested.
27 Sep 2016 1:38 AM
KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao extends demolition drive statewide

He expressed anger over the lethargy of municipal commissioners and other staff in implementing the government’s orders.
27 Sep 2016 1:27 AM
Locals look at a portion of the road that had caved in during the rain at Shanti Vihar Colony in Kapra on Monday. GHMC officials cleared encroachments on the road that was blocking the flow of water. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Demolition drive: Biggies feel GHMC hammer

The illegal sections of all these buildings were demolished on Monday during the GHMC’s demolition drive.
27 Sep 2016 2:18 AM

More From Current Affairs

Wrap up: The ivy league of terrorism

Heavily armed militants attacked a strategically important military base in north Kashmir’s Uri on Sunday morning and killed 17 soldiers, the worst single strike on the army in 26 years. (Photo: PTI)

Draft education policy is pro-Hindutva: Islamic scholars

The conference was organised by the Minorities Commission for AP and TS here on Monday.(Representational Image)

One more claimant for ‘MP’s land’ in Ranga Reddy district

TSIIC claims over 524 acres in the area. (Representational image)

All promises in AP Act will be kept, says Venkaiah Naidu

Union ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu , Bandaru Dattatreya and Manoj Sinha inaugurate the Telangana postal circle at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad on Monday. Chief postmaster-general Brig B. Chandrashekar is also seen. (Photo: DC)

Centre gives permission for landing of flights at Kothagudem airport

Minister for civil aviation P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju
