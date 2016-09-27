Demolition drive: GHMC cracks whip on illegal structures

Illegal constructions on Pallecheruvu, Bandlaguda, which had led to flooding of colonies following heavy rains were demolished on Monday. Illegal structures were also demolished at Uppal, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Madeenaguda, Kukatpally, Alwal, Allwyn Colony, Malkajgiri and some other areas.

Hyderabad: GHMC’s demolition and enforcement squads, invoking Section 405 of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act, on Monday took up demolition drives across the city and razed encroachments on nalas, lakebeds and tanks.

Section 405 has been invoked to avoid legal hurdles. Encroachers can’t approach courts for stay orders as no notices are served.

According to GHMC chief city planner S. Devender Reddy, Section 405 gives powers to the civic body to remove encroachments without serving notices if the structure, temporary or permanent, is on any street, open channel, drain, well or tank.

GHMC will initially target buildings and structures in which people are not living currently — mostly commercial and upcoming residential projects. Mr Devender Reddy said, “We have prepared an unified report based on Voyants Solutions and Kirloskar, and our field officials, during the recent floods, have identified prioritised structures obstructing flow of water in the nalas.

Residences are not in first list

GHMC chief city planner S. Devender Reddy said, “At present we are not touching dwellings, residential apartments and houses where people are living as we need to work out rehabilitation. Our focus is on commercial structures and upcoming residential projects that are being constructed on nalas or abetting nalas on public land.”

He added that the GHMC need not serve notices and can directly demolish the structures. Section 405 (a) reads: “Any wall, fence, rail, post, step, booth or other structure whether fixed or movable and whether a permanent or a temporary nature, or any fixture which shall be erected or set up in or over any street, any open channel, drain, well or tank contrary to the provisions of HMC act. Section 405 of the Act enables the Mun-icipality to remove unauthorized structures where there is no dispute about the ownership of the Municipality in respect of that land or property.”

Hyderabad police commissioner S. Mahender Reddy has ordered zonal DCPs and ACPs to provide security to the demolition squads. Mr Devender Reddy said that removing the encroachments and widening the nalas as per topographical maps would be done simultaneously.

Asked whether GHMC would continue the drive or whether it was a knee-jerk reaction to the floods, Mr Reddy said, “This time we are determined. Over-night we can’t demolish all the structures. Our target is that by next monsoons we will clean up most structures on nalas, tanks and lake beds.”